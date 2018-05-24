Archbold pair advances to state in tennis

Archbold’s doubles team of Luke McQuade and Erik Short won a pair of matches last week at the district tennis tournament held at Bowling Green State University, qualifying them for the state competition.

They first beat a pair from Clear Fork 6-2, 6-0, then McQuade and Short took down Zach Balbaugh and Drew Kuhlman of Ottawa-Glandorf 6-4, 6-2. The Bluestreaks fell to Michael Rutter and Isaac Hanover of Lima Shawnee in their next match, but their effort was good enough to advance.

Tristan Uribes of Wauseon competed in the singles competition where he lost his first match 6-0, 6-1 to Lukas Cziesla of Clyde.

The state tournament is this Friday and Saturday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. McQuade and Short will open up against Maanas Pisati and Mack Ellis of Cincinnati Indian Hill.