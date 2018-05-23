Juli Spadafore notches player of the year honor for Wauseon

Outright league champion Wauseon was heavily recognized when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League released its all-league softball teams Tuesday.

Juli Spadafore was selected the player of the year in the league. Wauseon’s Jen Croninger received coach of the year honors.

Ally Tefft and Alisa Shelt were also first team all-league for the Indians.

Courtney Couts of Evergreen made the first team, as did Gabby Nafziger of Archbold.

Second team all-league for Wauseon was Harlee Floss. Others receiving second team honors were Kylie Sauder of Archbold, Madi Nadolny of Delta, Grace Bryson and Myra Kuszmaul of Evergreen, and Kylie Ulch of Swanton.

First team

Meggie Voight, soph., Bryan; Leah Johns, sr., Patrick Henry; Erin Diem, jr., Patrick Henry; Hannah Meyer, soph., Patrick Henry; Courtney Couts, soph., Evergreen; Gabby Nafziger, jr., Archbold; Ally Tefft, sr., Wauseon; Alisa Shelt, jr., Wauseon; Whitney Whetro, sr., Bryan.

Player of the Year- Juli Spadafore, soph., Wauseon.

Coach of the Year- Jen Croninger, Wauseon.

Second team

Gracie Voigt, sr., Bryan; Kylie Ulch, soph., Swanton; Grace Bryson, sr., Evergreen; Sam Engler, fr., Liberty Center; Myra Kuszmaul, jr., Evergreen; Harlee Floss, soph., Wauseon; Kylie Sauder, fr., Archbold; Kayla Altaffer, sr., Bryan; Madi Nadolny, sr., Delta; Chloe Seedorf, sr., Patrick Henry.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Chloe Schramm, Faith Wyse.

Delta: Sara Sintobin, Sadie Burres, Marissa Cargill.

Evergreen: Andrea Smithmyer, Jamie VanLoocke, Kelsie Komisarek.

Swanton: Olivia Williams, Olivia Bergman.

Wauseon: Christina Norman, Maddy Martinez, Chelsie Raabe, Reagan Spadafore.

Juli Spadafore of Wauseon was recently named player of the year for NWOAL softball. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Juli-in-circle.jpg Juli Spadafore of Wauseon was recently named player of the year for NWOAL softball. File Photo Kylie Sauder of Archbold, left, attempts to tag out Hannah Pennington of Evergreen in a league match-up this season. Sauder was second team all-league for the Bluestreaks. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Pennington-steals-second.jpg Kylie Sauder of Archbold, left, attempts to tag out Hannah Pennington of Evergreen in a league match-up this season. Sauder was second team all-league for the Bluestreaks. File Photo