Archbold, Swanton baseball players named to all-league first team

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League recently announced their all-league baseball teams. In the area, many received first team honors.

First team all-league for Archbold were Brandon Miller, Kade Kern and Bryce Williams. Roman Epley and Zach Bloom were first team all-league for Swanton.

Nate Miller of Bryan was the league’s player of the year, while Bryan skipper Jeff Inselmann received coach of the year honors.

Joe Shema of Wauseon was named second team all-league. On the second team for Archbold were Rigo Ramos and Gabe Petersen. Gabe Freeman and Jason Beverly were second team all-league for Delta.

Mason Henricks of Evergreen and Michael Lawniczak of Swanton made second team as well.

First team

Jarrett Krugh, jr., Liberty Center; Brandon Miller, sr., Archbold; Christian Petersen, jr., Patrick Henry; Roman Epley, jr., Swanton; Zach Pittman, jr., Bryan; Kade Kern, soph., Archbold; Zach Bloom, sr., Swanton; Zac Nobis, sr., Bryan; Bryce Williams, sr., Archbold.

Player of the Year- Nate Miller, soph., Bryan.

Coach of the Year- Jeff Inselmann, Bryan.

Second team

Mason Henricks, soph., Evergreen; Joe Shema, jr., Wauseon; Gabe Freeman, sr., Delta; Rigo Ramos, jr., Archbold; Benny Roebuck, soph., Bryan; Michael Lawniczak, jr., Swanton; Jason Beverly, sr., Delta; Gabe Petersen, sr., Archbold; Trent Murdock, soph., Liberty Center; Logan Clemens, soph., Bryan.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Nic Rodriguez, Jeron Williams, Bryson Taylor, Trevor Rupp.

Delta: Robby Arredondo, Cole Mattin, Colin Rouleau.

Evergreen: David Moore, Bryce Hudik, Josh Dowling.

Swanton: Hunter Mix, Xavier Williams.

Wauseon: Everett Bueter, Sean Brock.

Joe Shema of Wauseon with an RBI in a NWOAL game against Delta this season. He was second team all-league for the Indians. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Shema-RBI.jpg Joe Shema of Wauseon with an RBI in a NWOAL game against Delta this season. He was second team all-league for the Indians. File Photo Kade Kern of Archbold knocks in the go-ahead run versus Wauseon this season. Kern, Bryce Williams and Brandon Miller were first team All-NWOAL for the Bluestreaks. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Kern-knocks-in-run-1.jpg Kade Kern of Archbold knocks in the go-ahead run versus Wauseon this season. Kern, Bryce Williams and Brandon Miller were first team All-NWOAL for the Bluestreaks. File Photo Swanton’s Roman Epley was one of two Bulldogs to be named first team All-NWOAL. Zach Bloom also received that honor for Swanton. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Epley-against-Wauseon.jpg Swanton’s Roman Epley was one of two Bulldogs to be named first team All-NWOAL. Zach Bloom also received that honor for Swanton. File Photo