Swanton girls win District 1 championship

Fulton County had four of the top six girls teams during the District 1 girls meet as part of the Archbold District Track and Field Meet which concluded Saturday.

Swanton was the district champion with 136 points, Pettisville took second with 115 points, Archbold third with 89, Genoa fourth with 83, Edon fifth with 49 and Delta sixth with 46.

Liberty Center won the District 2 girls and the boys title. The Delta boys were eighth with 37 points, while Pettisville tied for 12th at 21.

In the girls meet, Swanton got first place finishes from Sidney Taylor in the shot put and discus, Julia Smith in the high jump, Haley Nelson in the 100m and 200m, Bobbie Oberle in the 100m hurdles and their 4×100 meter relay of Ally Hendricks, Nelson, Brooke Oberle and Bridget Harlett.

Others advancing to the Tiffin Regional in running events for the Bulldogs were Harlett who took fourth in the 100m, Smith who placed third in the 300m hurdles, and their 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams.

In field events, Hannah Grabke added a runner-up finish in the pole vault to advance, while Grace Oakes took second in the discus.

Placing first for Pettisville were Elizabeth Sauder in the 800m and 1600m, Nichole Foor in the 3200m, and their 4×800 of Sauder, Foor, Kate Stuber and Morgan Leppelmeier.

Other running qualifiers for the Blackbirds were Foor who took second in the 1600m, Leppelmeier placed second in the 400m, and Stuber took second in the 3200m. They also advanced their 4×200, 4×100, and 4×400 relay teams.

In field events, Grace Schnitkey qualified for Pettisville with a third place finish in the discus.

Winning titles for Archbold was their 4×200 relay, the 4×400 relay, and Dakota Stamm in the 400m. Other running qualifiers for the Bluestreaks were Kylie Sauder who took third in the 1600m, Camryn Hudson placed fourth in the 300m hurdles, Gwynne Riley placed fourth in the 800m and their 4×800 relay.

Kiera Gensler placed fourth in the shot put to advance for the Streaks.

Cassandra Lee won the 300m hurdles for the Delta girls, and also took fourth in the 100m hurdles.

In field events for the Panthers, Ella Ford finished third in the high jump to advance, while Brooklyn Wymer and Lee took third and fourth to advance in the long jump.

Taking first for the Delta boys were Hunter Tresnan-Reighard in the discus and Nate Kohlhofer in the shot put. Tresnan-Reighard took second in the shot put to advance.

Pettisville got a title from Jaret Rychener in the high jump. Zach Morrison qualified for the Birds with a third place finish in the pole vault.

For Fayette, Brett Merillat advanced with a fourth place finish in the 800m.

D-III Archbold District

Boys Meet

Liberty Center 134, Edon 66, Fairview 61, Tinora 59, Ayersville 49.33; Wayne Trace 43, Hilltop 39, Delta 37, Edgerton 29.33; Montpelier 27.50; Hicksville 27, Continental and Pettisville 21, Patrick Henry 18.33, Holgate 9, Antwerp 8.50, Fayette 6, Stryker 4, North Central 1.

Field Events

Shot put — 1. Kholhofer (D), 47-10.5; 2. Tresnan-Reighard (D); 3. Good (LC). Discus — 1. Tresnan-Reighard (D), 159-05. Long jump — 1. Reed (Edon), 21-4. Pole vault — 1. Sturgell (LC), 13-0; 3. Morrison (Pe). High jump – 1. Rychener (Pe), 6-2.

Running Events

110 hurdles — 1. Kuhn (WT), 15.64; 2. Bloir (Edon); 3. Shilling (H); 4. Vollmar (LC). 100 meters — 1. Bloir (Edon), 11.21; 2. Kolb (Fai); 3. West (LC); 4. Prince (Edg). 800 relay — 1. Montpelier (Friend, Pease, Abrams, Stein), 1:32.27; 2. Hicksville; 3. Tinora; 4. Fairview. 1600 meters — 1. Fisher (Ay), 4:25.22; 2. Bostelman (PH); 3. Ehlers (T); 4. Rauch (LC). 400 relay — 1. Hilltop (Lesniak, McKinney, Brown, Shilling), 45.88; 2. Liberty Center; 3. Edgerton; 4. Tinora. 400 meters — 1.Kolb (Fai), 50.14; 2. Bowers (LC); 3. Vollmar (Ay); 4. Colon (T). 300 hurdles — 1. Kuhn (WT), 41.02; 2. Keller (LC); 3. Vollmar (LC); 4. East (An). 800 meters — 1. Kundo (LC), 1:59.46; 2. Meller (LC); 3. Reed (WT); 4. Merillat (Fay). 200 meters — 1. Bloir (Edon), 22.65; 2. Kob (Fai); 3. Stein (M); 4. Bowers (LC). 3200 meters — 1. Fisher (Ay), 9:37.62; 2. Stark (LC); 3. Myers (Hi); 4. Ehlers (T). 1600 relay — 1. Liberty Center (Strauss, Keller, Bowers, Kundo), 3:31.05; 2. Edon; 3. Fairview; 4. Wayne Trace. 3200 relay – 1. Liberty Center (Kundo, Keller, Meller, Stark), 8:14.27.

District 1 Girls Meet

Swanton 136, Pettisville 115. 50, Archbold 89, Genoa 83, Edon 49, Delta 46, North Central 44.50; Montpelier 36, Edgerton 31, Hilltop 16, Stryker 8, Fayette 5.

Field Events

Discus — 1. Taylor (Sw), 125-0; 2. Oakes (Sw); 3. Schnitkey (P). High jump — 1. Smith (Sw), 5-4; 3. Ford (D); 4. Richardson (A). Long Jump – 1. Bloir (E), 15-8.75; 2. Richardson (A); 3. Wymer (D); Lee (D). Shot put – 1. Taylor (Sw), 37-9.25; 4. Gensler (A). Pole vault – 1. Lashaway (NC) 10-0; 2. Grabke (Sw).

Running Events

100 hurdles — 1. Bo. Oberle (Sw), 16.44; 2. Bloir (Edon); 3. Siebeneck (NC); 4. Lee (D). 100 meters — 1. Nelson (Sw), 13.33; 2. Bloir (Edon); 3. Brown (H); 4. Harlett (Sw). 800 relay — 1. Archbold (Sauder, Ramirez, Riley, Stamm), 1:47.27; 2. Swanton; 3. Pettisville; 4. North Central. 1600 meters — 1. Sauder (P), 5:12.54; 2. Foor (P); 3. Sauder (A). 400 relay — 1. Swanton (Hendricks, Nelson, Br. Oberle, Harlett), 52.06; 3. Pettisville; 4. North Central. 400 meters — 1. Stamm (A), 57.54; 2. Leppelmeier (P); 3. Bexten (M); 4. Pena (A). 300 hurdles — 1. Lee (D), 49.58; 2. Siebeneck (NC); 3. Smith (Sw); 4. Hudson (A). 800 meters — 1. Sauder (P), 2:21.43; 2. Zenz (NC); Carlson (M); 4. Riley (A). 200 meters — 1. Nelson (Sw), 27.37; 2. Br. Oberle (Sw); 3. Bloir (E); 4. Brown (H). 3200 meters — 1. Foor (P), 11:47.67; 2. Stuber (P); 3. Woolace (St). 1600 relay — 1. Archbold (Sauder, Ramirez, Riley, Stamm), 4:08.71; 2. Pettisville; 3. Montpelier; 4. Swanton. 3200 Relay – 1. Pettisville (Sauder, Foor, Stuber, Leppelmeier), 9:46.91; 2. Archbold.

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Bulldog-Logo.jpg