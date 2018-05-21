Wauseon wins district track title

DEFIANCE – The Wauseon boys tied for the district title and Archbold’s boys were fourth at the Division II district track and field meet which concluded Friday at Defiance’s Fred Brown Stadium.

The Indians were originally district runner-up, but a scoring error in the boys high jump gave them the point needed to tie Elida.

Swanton’s boys finished eighth, while the Wauseon girls tied for ninth with Rogers. Toledo Central Catholic took home the girls title.

“We were pretty excited about originally being named district runner-up as a team, and even more excited when we found the scoring error,” said Wauseon boys coach Joe Allen.

In the boys meet, Wauseon’s Kyle Vernot and Joshua Lowry finished first and second in both the 1600 meter run and 3200 meter run to advance to the regional in Piqua.

The Indians also took home titles in field events as Xavier Torres placed first in the long jump and Kyle Zirkle won the discus. They also advanced their 4×800 meter relay team of Lowry, Owen Newlove, Michael Cheezan and Vernot who took second, and Cheezan advanced individually with a third place finish in the 800m.

“The 4×800 relay taking second was huge to getting things off on the right foot. I think that relay has a good chance of placing top 4 at Regionals,” said Allen. “Secondly, Kyle Vernot and Josh Lowry had big days placing first and second respectively in both the 1600 and 3200. Michael Cheezan had a nice meet, placing 3rd in the 800, and Owen Newlove placing 5th was important. I was disappointed that Owen did not get out in the 800. Xavier Torres winning the long jump and Kyle Zirkle winning the discus was important in terms of field event points.

“Overall, our distance and field events were able to shine at the district meet.”

Individually for Archbold, L.J. Tijerina and Nick Waidelich advanced with third place finishes in the 100m and 200m respectively. Finishing fourth for the Bluestreaks were Trey Theobald (400m), Deven Girdham (110m hurdles), and Brian Ball (shot put).

The Streaks also advanced their 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams.

“I am thrilled with all that we have advancing to the regional level of competition,” explained Archbold coach Dina Gladieux. “Trey in the open 400m will continue to make him stronger and faster for his leg in the 4×4. Same for L.J. (100m) and Nick (200m) in the 4×100. Sam (Petersen) will continue to develop his confidence and relay competition skills running in both the 4×1 and 4×2 relays. At this level of competition, every race gives the athlete an opportunity to improve. Deven in both 110 hurdles and 4×4, Noah (Blankenship) in the 4×4, and Clay (Gerig) in the 4×1. I’m anxious to see what they do. They are competitors and at this point in the season each time they run they are cutting time.”

Anthony Howard of Swanton followed his league championship performance from the week before by winning the 800m. Dylan Gilsdorf placed third in the high jump and also qualified with a fourth place finish in the 1600m.

Swanton’s 4×800 team of Brett Bettinger, Gilsdorf, Donovan Avalos and Howard advanced by finishing third.

In the girls meet, Paige Allison Smith of Wauseon finished runner-up in the 200m.

“Advancing in the 200m dash (was) Paige Allison Smith running a season best,” said Wauseon girls coach Mike Colon. “She is going to be facing some very quick girls in Piqua, but if she continues to improve her times as she has, she sould fair pretty well. I am very excited to have a sprinter at regionals. That is a very difficult achievement in our district.”

Samantha Aeschliman added a third place finish in the 1600m for the Indians.

“Sam’s time at the district meet (5:22.48) moves her to the 4th best time in WHS history in that event,” said Colon. “She too will have some very good competition in Piqua. Sam is a good runner and does well in the mix of competition. She can fight for positions and should do well this week.”

The Piqua Regional begins Thursday and wraps up Saturday.

D-II Defiance District

Boys

1. Wauseon, Elida 88; 3. Bryan 85; 4. Archbold 67; 5. Toledo C.C. 63; 6. Van Wert 54; 7. Rossford 45.5; 8. Swanton 31; 9. Otsego 30.5; 10. Coldwater 28.5; 11. Ottawa-Glandorf 24; 12. Napoleon 18; 13. Bath 17; 14. Kenton 13.5; 15. Paulding 5; 16. St. Marys Memorial 3.

100- 1. Williams (T) 11.38, 2. Jones (E), 3. Tijerina (A), 4. Paris (E). 200- 1. Smith (R) 22.59, 2. Garza (BR), 3. Waidelich (A), 4. Hart (VW). 400- 1. Garza (BR) 51.24, 2. Serrato (OT), 3. Pullen (E), 4. Theobald (A). 800- 1. Howard (SW) 1:59.35, 2. Johnson (BR), 3. Cheezan (W), 4. Spragg (BA). 1600- 1. Vernot (W) 4:34.02, 2. Lowry (W), 3. Siefker (OG), 4. Gilsdorf (S). 3200- 1. Vernot (W) 9:57.3, 2. Lowry (W), 3. Tobar (OT), 4. Wasson (VW). 110 hurdles- 1. Gilkey (E) 14.91, 2. Spivey (E), 3. Lowry (T), 4. Girdham (A). 300 hurdles- 1. Gilkey (E) 39.87, 2. Manon (BR), 3. Morris (T), 4. Eick (R). 4×100- 1. Elida (Jones, Harmon, Wright, Paris) 44.49, 2. Archbold, 3. Napoleon, 4. Kenton. 4×200- 1. Toledo C.C. (Matthew Griffin, Michael Griffin, Morris, Williams) 1:31.27, 2. Bryan, 3. Rossford, 4. Elida. 4×400- 1. Bryan (Manon, Smith, Johnson, Garza) 3:28.33, 2. Toledo C.C., 3. Rossford, 4. Archbold. 4×800- 1. Bryan (Winzeler, Johnson, Smith, Manon) 8:14.72, 2. Wauseon, 3. Swanton, 4. Bath. High jump- 1. Henry (VW) 6-0, 2. Spivey (E), 3. Gilsdorf (S), 4. Cook (K). Vault- 1. Kitchen (OT) 12-8, 2. Becks (C), 3. Bye (C), 4. Purugganan (E). Long jump- 1. Torres (W) 21-2, 2. Williams (T), 3. Rager (VW), 4. Harmon (E). Shot- 1. Clay (VW) 54-0.4, 2. Fields (T), 3. Verhoff (OG), 4. Ball (A). Discus- 1. Zirkle (W) 150-6, 2. Clay (VW), 3. Schwieterman (C), 4. Brown (B).

Girls

1. Toledo C.C. 84; 2. Van Wert 77.5; 3. Defiance 50; 4. Bath 47; 5. Rossford 46; 6. Coldwater 45.5; 7. Napoleon 41; 8. Celina 35; 9. Rogers, Wauseon 30; 11. Ottawa-Glandorf 29; 12. Maumee 26; 13. Elida 25; 14. Kenton 21; 15. Bryan 17; 16. St. Marys Memorial 9; 17. Fostoria 7; 18. Evergreen 2; 19. Otsego 1.

100- 1. Brown (ROG) 12.74, 2. Wallace (BA), 3. Clark (ROSS), 4. Lewis (EL). 200- 1. Wallace (BA) 25.91, 2. Paige Allison Smith (W), 3. Green (T), 4. Clark (ROSS). 400- 1. Braun (VW) 58.94, 2. Clark (Ross), 3. Holland (K), 4. Ellis (T). 800- 1. Jackon (CE) 2:17.11, 2. Kovacs (T), 3. Niekamp (N), 4. Meyers (VW). 1600- 1. Kovacs (T) 5:14.41, 2. Soukup (D), 3. Aeschliman (W), 4. Lutz (CE). 3200- 1. Soukup (D) 11:42.29, 2. Barnes (BA), 3. Weidenhamer (D), 4. Oberlin (BR). 100 hurdles- 1. Cherko (Ross) 15.97, 2. Giere (CO), 3. Renner (BA), 4. Klingshirn (CE). 300 hurdles- 1. Peckinpaugh (N) 46.73, 2. Seibert (CO), 3. Cherko (ROSS), 4. Renner (BA). 4×100- 1. Toledo C.C. (Cross, Horn, Murrey-Purifie, Hire) 51.93, 2. Elida, 3. Maumee, 4. Rogers. 4×200- 1. Van Wert (Phillips, Braun, Clay, Meyers) 1:48.38, 2. Toledo C.C., 3. Bryan, 4. Elida. 4×400- 1. Toledo C.C. (Kovacs, Ellis, Green, Hire) 4:06.18, 2. Van Wert, 3. Defiance, 4. Coldwater. 4×800- 1. Defiance (Crites, Morales, Moening, Soukup) 9:42.31, 2. Napoleon, 3. Celina, 4. Van Wert. High jump- 1. Darlington (T) 5-1, 2. Jackson (M), 3. Denko (T), 4. Siefker (E). Long jump- 1. Braun (VW) 17-7.5, 2. Renner (BA), 3. Green (T), 4. Alig (CO). Shot- 1. Johnson (ROG) 37-1.5, 2. Saam (VW), 3. Jackson (VW), 4. Alig (CO). Discus- 1. Johnson (K) 133-9, 2. Clay (VW), 3. Hoffman (OG), 4. Johnson (ROG).

Kyle Zirkle of Wauseon throws in the boys discus Friday at the Division III Defiance district track meet. He won the discus with a throw of 150 feet, 6 inches. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Zirkle-throws-discus.jpg Kyle Zirkle of Wauseon throws in the boys discus Friday at the Division III Defiance district track meet. He won the discus with a throw of 150 feet, 6 inches. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Kyle Vernot and Joshua Lowry of Wauseon get ahead of the pack in the 1600 meter run. They ended up finishing first and second in this race and the 3200m. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Vernot-and-Lowry.jpg Kyle Vernot and Joshua Lowry of Wauseon get ahead of the pack in the 1600 meter run. They ended up finishing first and second in this race and the 3200m. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Samantha Aeschliman of Wauseon advanced in the 1600m, placing third with a time of 5:22.48. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Aeschliman-at-districts.jpg Samantha Aeschliman of Wauseon advanced in the 1600m, placing third with a time of 5:22.48. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010