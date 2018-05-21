Wauseon falls 1-0 to Clyde in extras

GENOA – During a season where just about everything went right, it was a tough pill for the Wauseon softball team to swallow as a dropped fly ball ended the year for the Indians, falling 1-0 in eight innings in a Division II district semifinal to Clyde Wednesday evening at Genoa.

“Our girls don’t have anything to hang their heads about by any means,” Wauseon coach Jen Croninger said of the game.

“It’s horrible,” she continued about losing in extra innings. “These girls have put in so many hours this year to be the best. Coming off the league championship and the sectional (title), we felt like we could go to the regional this year.”

Neither team was able to break through in regulation. Wauseon couldn’t push across a run after a one-out triple in the top of the extra frame, and in the bottom of the inning, Jasime Minch was able to cross the plate on a dropped fly ball to win the game for the Flyers.

“It was just one of those instances where in that point of the game,” explained Croninger, “one error is going to cost you and unfortunately it fell their way.”

Minch reached base on a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a bloop single with two out that just reached the outfield grass by Hunter Schwochow.

The Indians had a couple chances for a run. Alisa Shelt started the game by belting a double to the left-centerfield gap, but after a bunt she was picked off third base.

Shelt would also be left stranded at second in the third, fifth and seventh innings.

“You can’t do that at this point in the tournament,” mentioned Croninger. “This is the district and everybody wants to move on. If you leave runners on, it’s going to get you in the end.”

Two fielder’s choice’s led to a tough innings in the sixth for the Indians and in the seventh, a sac bunt moved runners to second and third with two out, but a fly ball ended the threat.

“We were trying to use our speed today,” the Wauseon coach said, talking about moving runners over on bunt most of the game. “From what I’ve scouted, their corners were a little bit back farther than usual. We tried to take advantage of it.”

Clyde, meanwhile, only had one runner advance to second until the last inning. The Flyers also lost a chance in the seventh inning – when on a full count pitch – the runner at first left the base early and was called out on what would have been ball four.

“When they (shot) themselves in the foot, the momentum turned,” Croninger said of the play. “We just couldn’t capitalize on it.”

Juli Spadafore was sparkling in the circle. She held the Flyers to three hits, walked three and fanned 10 batters.

Wauseon had seven hits in the game. Shelt had a single and a double and Chelsie Raabe added a single and a triple.

Wauseon pitcher Juli Spadafore in action versus Clyde in the Division III district semifinal Wednesday at Genoa. She limited the Flyers to three hits while striking out 10 batters. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Spadafore-in-circle.jpg Wauseon pitcher Juli Spadafore in action versus Clyde in the Division III district semifinal Wednesday at Genoa. She limited the Flyers to three hits while striking out 10 batters. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor

Ends season at district semi

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

