Wauseon earned a 4-1 win on the road at Springfield in non-league baseball Tuesday.

Justus Chapa got the win on the mound for the Indians, going 6 1/3 innings and a allowing a run on one hit with four strikeouts. C.J. Moser finished the game.

Chapa also led the Indians in the batter’s box as he went 2 for 3 with two runs batted in.

Wauseon closes the season with a 9-12 overall record.