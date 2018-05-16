Pettisville girls run away with league title

MONTPELIER – The Pettisville girls won going away at the Buckeye Border Conference Track and Field Championships Saturday at Montpelier.

The Blackbirds won with 172 points, 80 ahead of runner-up Edon.

They had a strong showing in middle and long distance events as Elizabeth Sauder and Morgan Leppelmeier were first and second in both the 400 meter dash and 800 meter run. In the 1600m and 3200m, Nichole Foor and Kate Stuber of Pettisville were first and second respectively.

Pettisville had winning relay teams in the 4×800, 4×100, and 4×400. They took second in the 4×200.

Taking second for the Birds were Grace Schnitkey in the shot put, Katie Hauter (discus), and Kendal Pursel (pole vault).

Addisyn Bentley of Fayette took home a title in the high jump.

In the boys meet, Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier finished runner-up to Emanuel Villanueva of Stryker in both the 1600m and 3200m. The Birds had a pair of field event winners as Graeme Jacoby won the shot put and Zach Morrison took first in the pole vault.

Brett Merillat won the 800m for Fayette.

BBC Championships

Boys

Montpelier 132, Edon 126, Hilltop 83.50, Pettisville 75, North Central 49, Stryker 30.50, Fayette 30.

Field Events

Shot put — 1. Jacoby (P), 45-7.50; 2. Schaffner (H); 3. Phongphiou (M). Discus — 1. Schaffner (H), 135-02; 2. Wiyrick (M)l 3. Cerda (P). High jump — 1. Shilling (H), 6-0; 2. Friend (M); 3. Ca. Reed (E) and Rychener (P). Long jump — 1. Ca. Reed (E), 19-10.25; 2. Friend (M); 3. Shilling (H). Pole vault — 1. Morrison (P), 10-6; 2. Walkowski (E); 3. Hartman (H).

Running Events

3200 relay — 1. Montpelier (Hutchinson, Jay, Clair, Short), 9:03.81; 2. North Central; 3. Fayette. 110 hurdles — 1. Bloir (E), 15.63; 2. Shilling (H); 3. Nofziger (P). 100 meters — 1. Bloir (E), 11.09; 2. Stein (M); 3. Rupp (E). 800 relay — 1. Montpelier (Friend, Pease, Abrams, Stein), 1:34.66; 2. North Central; 3. Edon. 1600 meters — 1. Villanueva (S), 4:48.71; 2. Leppelmeier (P); 3. Jo. Hantgen (NC). 400 relay — 1. Montpelier (Friend, Turner, Stein, Pease), 45.59; 2. Edon; 3. North Central. 400 meters — 1. Reed (E), 53.6; 2. Abrams (M); 3. Sauber (H). 300 hurdles — 1. Bloir (E), 41.98; 2. Shilling (H); 3. Nofziger (P). 800 meters — 1. Merillat (F), 2:07.26; 2. Wehrle (NC); 3. Hutchinson (M). 200 meters — 1. Bloir (E), 22.66; 2. Stein (M); 3. Pease (M). 3200 meters — 1. Villanueva (S), 10:31.33; 2. Leppelmeier (P); 3. Wyse (P). 1600 relay — 1. Montpelier (Jay, Short, Pease, Abrams), 3:43.84; 2. North Central; 3. Fayette.

Girls

Pettisville 172, Edon 92, Montpelier 85, North Central 71, Hilltop 48, Stryker 44, Fayette 12.

Field Events

Shot put — 1. Howard (E), 35-8; 2. Schnitkey (P); 3. Sanders (M). Discus — 1. Howard (E), 108-06; 2. Hauter (P); 3. Seigal (H). High jump — 1. Bentley (F), 4-8; 2. McIntosh (M) and Lautzenhiser (E). Long jump — 1. Bloir (E), 14-4; 2. Brown (H); 3. Shy (S). Pole vault — 1. Lashaway (NC), 9-6; 2. Pursel (P); 3. Wixom (P).

Running Events

3200 relay — 1. Pettisville (Sauder, Leppelmeier, Stuber, N. Foor), 10:01.78; 2. Montpelier; 3. North Central. 100 hurdles — 1. Bloir (E), 16.69; 2. Siebeneck (NC); 3. Ewers (E). 100 meters — 1. Bloir (E), 13.37; 2. Brown (H); 3. Schnitkey (P). 800 relay — 1. North Central (Keesecker, Zenz, Hlems, Siebeneck), 1:56.3; 2. Pettisville; 3. Montpelier. 1600 meters — 1. N. Foor (P), 5:30.31; 2. Stuber (P); 3. Woolace (S). 400 relay — 1. Pettisville (King, Klopfenstein, Herring, Pursel), 55.01; 2. North Central; 3. Montpelier. 400 meters — 1. Sauder (P), 1:02.3; 2. Leppelmeier (P); 3. Bexten (M). 300 hurdles — 1. Siebeneck (NC), 52.52; 2. Ewers (E); 3. Hoylman (P). 800 meters — 1. Sauder (P), 2:24.88; 2. Leppelmeier (P); 3. Carlson (M). 200 meters — 1. Bloir (E), 28.21; 2. Brown (H); 3. Schnitkey (P). 3200 meters — 1. N. Foor (P), 11:57.34; 2. Stuber (P); 3. Woolace (S). 1600 relay — 1. Pettisville (Sauder, Leppelmeier, S. Foor, N. Foor), 4:23.87; 2. Montpelier; 3. Hilltop.

Nichole Foor of Pettisville, right, hands the baton to Elizabeth Sauder in the distance medley at the Archbold Walker/Dilbone Relays a few weeks ago. Foor and Sauder each won a pair of events this past weekend at the BBC Championships. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Foor-hands-to-Sauder.jpg Nichole Foor of Pettisville, right, hands the baton to Elizabeth Sauder in the distance medley at the Archbold Walker/Dilbone Relays a few weeks ago. Foor and Sauder each won a pair of events this past weekend at the BBC Championships. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor