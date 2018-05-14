Wauseon boys track wins Northwest Ohio Athletic League title

The Wauseon boys won a league championship, the Archbold boys took second, while Wauseon was runner-up and Swanton took third in the girls meet at the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Track and Field Championships which finished up Friday at Archbold.

It was the 21st league title for the Wauseon boys program.

“This was a very fun league meet,” said Wauseon boys coach Joe Allen. “Archbold and Bryan both battled for the crown and there were a few times throughout the meet where Archbold had a lead. When the league is as equal as it was this year, it makes the league meet very exciting and intense. Those are the league championships that are fun to be a part of.

“I felt that my seniors and juniors did a great job of leading the way. Kyle Zirkle, Kyle Vernot, and Xavier Torres all won two events. Then guys like Josh Lowry and Owen Newlove were able to pull out some valuable second place points. The other great thing about this team is that they were willing to try new things, even at the last minute. Overall, I was very proud of these guys.”

During the finals on Friday, as Allen alluded to, the Indians were led by Vernot and Lowry. The duo went one and two in both the 1600 and 3200 meter run.

The Indians would add a second place finish in the 800 meter run from Newlove. Anthony Howard of Swanton won the event with a time of 1:58.8.

Archbold’s boys finished second behind a first place finish in the 110 hurdles and other strong performances in the relay events. Clay Gerig won the 110 hurdles, while teammate Deven Girdham took second.

The Bluestreaks 4×200 relay of Nick Waidelich, Noah Blankenship, Trey Theobald and Girdham were runner-up with a time of 1:33.6. In the 4×100, their team of Gerig, L.J. Tijerina, Sam Petersen and Waidelich was second with a time of 44.97.

Evergreen was led by a pair of sprinters. Hunter Vanwert won the 100m for the Vikings, while Reece Serna took home a title in the 200m.

Liberty Center won the girls meet with 134.5 points, Wauseon was second with 104, and Swanton third with 99.

“This has been the most bizarre track season I have ever been a part of,” said Wauseon girls coach Mike Colon. The start to the season was rough due to the weather and the end of the season turned out to be a really good finish, placing second and runners-up after a very tough Liberty Center Girls team. All the hard work that the girls put in during the early season when the weather was uncooperative truly payed off when it really mattered. We have a great coaching staff that kept the team focused and prepared for this portion of the season.”

Leading the Indians was Sam Aeschliman who placed first in both the 1600 and 3200. In addition, Hannah Richer was runner-up in the 3200.

Paige Allison Smith was second in the 100 and 200 for Wauseon.

“Friday’s efforts from the girls were just as impressive as Tuesday,” said Colon of his runners’ performance Friday. “All of the girls did what needed to be done to earn every point that we could. Sam Aeschliman winning the 1600m and 3200m was a huge part of the scoring drive that our team needed to push us to a second place finish. Hannah Richer and Paige Allison Smith placing high in the results was also very integral to the teams finish. Many of the girls ran PR times in the meet, something that is great to see at any point in the season but especially when it is really crucial.”

Bridget Harlett won the 100 for Swanton. The Bulldogs 4×100 relay of Ally Hendricks, Taylor, Brooke Oberle and Harlett was runner-up.

“The coaching staff has been letting the girls know just how special this team is this year,” said girls head coach Gary Moore. “The girls responded to this message by asking the coaching staff to fill in whatever spots is needed to help the team. This came to fruition when a couple of our better runners were held out of the meet for injury reasons. The phrase, “next person up” paid off huge for the league meet. If it wasn’t for that mentality, the girls team would have finished lower.”

Archbold was led by Dakota Stamm who won the 400. The Bluestreaks also had a pair of winning relay teams.

Taking first in the 4×200 was the team of Gwynne Riley, Kylie Sauder, Brittney Ramirez and Stamm who finished with a time of 1:50. In the 4×400, that same group won with a time of 4:13.4.

Sauder added a second place finish (5:35.02) in the 1600.

Leading the Evergreen girls was Asia Gensch who took second in the 100 hurdles.

NWOAL Championships

Boys

Wauseon 145, Bryan 134.5, Archbold 125, Liberty Center 111.5, Evergreen 45, Swanton 42, Delta 24.5, Patrick Henry 13.5

4×800- 1. Bryan (Winzeler, Johnson, Smith, Manon) 8:02, 2. Wauseon, 3. Liberty Center; 110 hurdles- 1. Gerig (A) 15.46, 2. Girdham (A), 3. Andrews (B); 100- 1. Vanwert (E) 11.32, 2. Woolace (B), 3. Tijerina (A); 4×200- 1. Bryan (Manon, Woolace, Smith, Garza) 1:31.81, 2. Archbold, 3. Liberty Center; 1600- 1. Vernot (W) 4:25.71, 2. Lowry (W), 3. Stark (L); 4×100- 1. Bryan (Andrews, Peters, Potvin, Woolace) 44.81, 2. Archbold, 3. Evergreen; 400- 1. Smith (B) 50.92, 2. Garza (B), 3. Blankenship (A); 300 hurdles- 1. Manon (B) 41.2, 2. Vollmar (L), 3. Hanicq (A); 800- 1. Howard (S) 1:58.8, 2. Newlove (W), 3. Kundo (L); 200- 1. Serna (E) 23.05, 2. Garza (B), 3. Waidelich (A); 3200- 1. Vernot (W) 9:53.63, 2. Lowry (W), 3. Stark (L); 4×400- 1. Bryan (Smith, Johnson, Garza, Pelland) 3:30.35, 2. Liberty Center, 3. Archbold; High jump- 1. Torres (W) 6-0, 2. Gilsdorf (S), 3. Wiemken (A); Long jump- 1. Torres (W) 20-11, 2. Waidelich (A), 3. Szalapski (S); Discus- 1. Zirkle (W) 158-0, 2. Brown (B), 3. Tresnan-Reighard (D); Shot- 1. Zirkle (W) 51-5, 2. Ball (A), 3. Kohlhofer (D); Vault- 1. Sturgell (L) 12-6, 2. Bechtel (A), 3. Moore (W).

Girls

Liberty Center 134.5, Wauseon 104, Swanton 99, Bryan 88, Archbold 77, Patrick Henry 64, Delta 43, Evergreen 29.5.

4×800- 1. Archbold (Sauder, Ramirez, Riley, Stamm) 9:52.99, 2. Patrick Henry, 3. Wauseon; 100 hurdles- 1. Bachman (L) 16.32, 2. Gensch (E), 3. Long (L); 100- 1. Harlett (S) 12.9, 2. Paige Allison Smith (W), 3. Minor (B); 4×200- 1. Archbold (Riley, Sauder, Ramirez, Stamm) 1:50, 2. Bryan, 3. Liberty Center; 1600- 1. Aeschliman (W) 5:28.49, 2. Sauder (A), 3. Richer (W); 4×100- 1. Bryan (Voigt, Lamberson, Peters, Minor) 52.45, 2. Swanton, 3. Liberty Center; 400- 1. Stamm (A) 57.58, 2. Kennedy Roell (L), 3. Miley (B); 300 hurdles- 1. Bachman (L) 48.5, 2. Baird (P), 3. Lee (D); 800- 1. Sugg (P) 2:25.57, 2. Constance Roell (L), 3. Riley (A); 200- 1. Kennedy Roell (L) 26.73, 2. Paige Allison Smith (W), 3. Oberle (S); 3200- 1. Aeschliman (W) 12:10.09, 2. Richer (W), 3. Oberlin (B); 4×400- 1. Archbold (Sauder, Ramirez, Riley, Stamm), 4:13.4, 2. Liberty Center, 3. Patrick Henry; High jump- 1. Smith (S) 5-2, 2. Richardson (A), 3. Kenzie (S); Long jump- 1. Voigt (B) 15-10.5, 2. Lee (D), 3. Paige Allison Smith (W); Discus- 1. Hollenbaugh (L) 114-1, 2. Taylor (S), 3. Stafford (B); Shot- 1. Taylor (S) 37-1.25, 2. Fintel (P), 3. Zirkle (W); Vault- 1. Peters (B) 10-0, 2. Grabke (S), 3. Carroll (W).

