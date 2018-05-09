Wauseon boys first after day one of league track meet

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League Track and Field Championships kicked off Tuesday at Archbold with the field event finals, the 4×800 meter relay, and the rest of the running preliminary races.

Following day one of competition, Wauseon leads the boys competition with 71 points, ahead of Archbold who is in second with 49 points. Swanton leads Liberty Center 53-38.5 in the girls meet.

The Indians won four of the five field events on the boys side. Xavier Torres took home titles in the high jump and long jump, while Kyle Zirkle won both the shot put and discus.

The other field event winner was Jared Sturgell of Liberty Center who won the pole vault.

In the boys 4×800 relay, the team from Bryan won with a time 8:02 – a new league meet record. Wauseon’s team of Joshua Lowry, Owen Newlove, Michael Cheezan and Kyle Vernot finished second and also broke the old meet record, posting a time of 8:02.24.

Archbold’s girls 4×800 of Kylie Sauder, Brittney Ramirez, Gwynne Riley and Dakota Stamm won with a time of 9:52.99.

For the Swanton girls, Julia Smith was victorious in the high jump. Sidney Taylor, after taking second in the discus, won the shot put for the Bulldogs.

The NWOAL Championships conclude Friday evening beginning at 7 p.m. at Archbold.

NWOAL Meet Prelims

Boys Results

1. Wauseon 71; 2. Archbold 49; 3. Bryan 31.5; 4. Liberty Center 28.5; 5. Delta 20.5; 6. Swanton 20; 7. Evergreen 5; 8. Patrick Henry 3.5.

4×800- 1. Bryan (Winzeler, Johnson, Smith, Manon) 8:02, 2. Wauseon, 3. Liberty Center; High jump- 1. Torres (W) 6-0, 2. Gilsdorf (S), 3. Wiemken (A); Long jump- 1. Torres (W) 20-11, 2. Waidelich (A), 3. Szalapski (S); Discus- 1. Zirkle (W) 158-0, 2. Brown (B), 3. Tresnan-Reighard (D); Shot- 1. Zirkle (W) 51-5, 2. Ball (A), 3. Kohlhofer (D); Vault- 1. Sturgell (L) 12-6, 2. Bechtel (A), 3. Moore (W).

Girls Results

1. Swanton 53; 2. Liberty Center 38.5; 3. Bryan, Wauseon 33; 5. Patrick Henry 31; 6. Archbold 18; 7. Delta 15; 8. Evergreen 7.5.

4×800- 1. Archbold (Sauder, Ramirez, Riley, Stamm) 9:52.99, 2. Patrick Henry, 3. Wauseon; High jump- 1. Smith (S) 5-2, 2. Richardson (A), 3. Kenzie (S); Long jump- 1. Voigt (B) 15-10.5, 2. Lee (D), 3. Paige Allison Smith (W); Discus- 1. Hollenbaugh (L) 114-1, 2. Taylor (S), 3. Stafford (B); Shot- 1. Taylor (S) 37-1.25, 2. Fintel (P), 3. Zirkle (W); Vault- 1. Peters (B) 10-0, 2. Grabke (S), 3. Carroll (W).

Kyle Zirkle sets to throw in the shot put at the NWOAL Track and Field Championships Tuesday. He won both the shot put and discus for the Indians. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Zirkle-about-to-throw.jpg Kyle Zirkle sets to throw in the shot put at the NWOAL Track and Field Championships Tuesday. He won both the shot put and discus for the Indians. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Cassandra Lee of Delta takes off in the girls long jump Tuesday during the NWOAL Championships. She placed second for the Panthers. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Lee-leaps.jpg Cassandra Lee of Delta takes off in the girls long jump Tuesday during the NWOAL Championships. She placed second for the Panthers. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Xavier Torres of Wauseon won the high jump and also the long jump Tuesday. The Wauseon boys were first in the standings after day one of competition. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Torres-clears-bar.jpg Xavier Torres of Wauseon won the high jump and also the long jump Tuesday. The Wauseon boys were first in the standings after day one of competition. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Swanton ahead in girls meet