Wauseon tennis takes third at league tournament

DEFIANCE – Wauseon boys tennis was third and Archbold fourth at the Northern Buckeye Tennis League Tournament held Friday at Defiance College.

Ada won the tournament with 13 points, Bryan took second with 10 points, Wauseon third with 7, Archbold fourth with 6, Rossford fifth with 2 and Ayersville placed sixth with 1 point.

For Wauseon, Tristan Uribes earned a second place finish in first singles and Evan Kost was runner-up in second singles.

Archbold was able to pick up most of their points in the doubles portion of the competition. The Bluestreaks were led by Connor Hagans and Brad Diller who defeated Brendan Reiser and Will Jackson of Bryan to win in second doubles.

Luke McQuade and Erik Short finished runner-up in first doubles for the Streaks.

Archbold finishes fourth