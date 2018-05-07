Blackbirds best Eagles in five

Once the Pettisville offense got going, the Blackbirds were hard to stop. Pettisville broke open a scoreless game by putting seven runs on the board in the third inning, and they added to it throughout the rest of the game as the Blackbirds went to Fayette and beat the Eagles 13-2 in a Buckeye Border Conference baseball contest Saturday afternoon.

The Blackbirds needed to just two batters to produce its first run of the game in the top of the third inning. Brayden Barrett singled to start the frame, then he swiped second. Logan Rufenacht followed with a double that sailed over the rightfielder’s head to produce the run.

Pettisville continued to add on after that. A walk put two runners on again, and Landon Roth came up with a big hit when he split the centerfielder and rightfielder for a two-run double.

An error allowed two runs to score, plus Devin Beltz found a spot through the right side of the infield for a two-run hit and a 7-0 Pettisville lead.

Dillon King and Justin Rupp sandwiched RBI singles around a wild pitch, scoring Roth for a 10-0 lead in the fourth frame.

The Blackbirds added three insurance runs in the top of the fifth, which were enough to end the game. Fayette did get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning when Travis Wagner and Porter Maginn drove in runs.

Rufenacht and Roth each hit a single and a double for the Blackbirds. Roth drove in three and scored two runs. Rufenacht drove in a run and also scored twice. Tommy McWatters added a pair of hits and a run for Pettisville.

Rufenacht pitched the first three innings to get the win. He allowed just one hit and fanned three. Wagner took the loss for Fayette.

Pettisville improved to 3-6 in the BBC and Fayette fell to 0-9. The two teams will see each other Tuesday in Pettisville for a Division IV sectional semifinal.

Pettisville’s Logan Rufenacht scores ahead of teammate Austin Horning on a double by Landon Roth Saturday against Fayette. The Blackbirds defeated the Eagles 13-2 in five innings. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Rufenacht-scores-ahead-of-Horning-1.jpg Pettisville’s Logan Rufenacht scores ahead of teammate Austin Horning on a double by Landon Roth Saturday against Fayette. The Blackbirds defeated the Eagles 13-2 in five innings. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor Landon Roth of Pettisville scores on a wild pitch, beating the tag from Tanner Lemley of Fayette. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Roth-scoring-1.jpg Landon Roth of Pettisville scores on a wild pitch, beating the tag from Tanner Lemley of Fayette. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

