Streaks falter against Bobcats

Having squandered away opportunities earlier in the contest, Bowling Green finally cashed in with three run in the seventh and held on for a 4-2 win over Archbold Saturday at Memorial Park.

Joey Craig got the Bobcats going in the seventh with a one-out single. A fielder’s choice got Craig out at second but left the runner at first, then Nick Foster walked and Christian Peek’s single loaded the bases.

Isaac Elsasser came through with a single to right to bring home two runs, and when the throw to third was off target, another scored for the two-run advantage.

The Bluestreaks could only muster a one-out walk from Cory Erbskorn before BG pitcher Andrew Tucker retired the side with a pop out and flyout, ending the game.

Luck was on their side when Archbold scored first in the bottom of the third. Nic Rodriguez singled and stole second, giving Jeron Williams a shot at an RBI with two outs. He would loft one to shallow right field that found grass thanks to the second baseman who tripped, scoring Rodriguez and putting the Streaks on the board.

Archbold’s defense would get out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the fifth.

A walk, hit by pitch, and bunt single from Craig loaded the bases with no outs. Bluestreak hurler Brandon Miller got Micah Fry to strike out, then on a wild pitch, the Bobcats’ runner at third did not come home, thus allowing Archbold to throw it to second where they got Dillon Swalls who could not get back. A strikeout of Foster ended the threat.

In the next half inning, the combination of Rodriguez and Jeron Williams scored the second Archbold run. Rodriguez got the rally started with a two-out walk, and he proceeded to steal second. Jeron Williams’ base hit then brought him home.

However, the Bobcats cut the lead in half in the top of the sixth with Logan Bergeron’s RBI double.

Swalls went three innings in relief of Bryce Hoehner to get the win for BG. He allowed a run on two hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Miller went the entire game for the Streaks, surrendering four runs on nine hits while striking out five in taking the loss.

On Friday, the Streaks took on Montpelier where they came away with a 9-8 win.

After traveling to Pettisville Monday, Archbold is at Defiance Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Brandon Miller of Archbold makes it to first on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the fourth inning Saturday against Bowling Green. He also went a complete game on the mound, but the Bluestreaks fell to the Bobcats 4-2. Nic Rodriguez of Archbold steps on home plate for a run Saturday against Bowling Green. Archbold first baseman Rigo Ramos catches a pop up for an out.

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

