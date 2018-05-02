Wauseon softball caps off undefeated league season

Wauseon scored two in the top of the fifth and added another in the seventh in a 3-0 shutout of Archbold in Northwest Ohio Athletic League softball action Monday.

The win gives them an undefeated record in league play, finishing at 7-0. It was the first time the program had done that since their last outright league title in 2001.

“I can’t say enough about this team and how they come together and defensively shut down other teams,” said Wauseon coach Jen Croninger of the win. “It takes everyone working together and being strong mentally. Everyone on this team has a part in our success whether it’s on the field or in the dugout. They are a true team, and with games like tonight and many that we have faced through our league schedule, that team camaraderie is what has helped tremendously.”

The Indians limited the Bluestreaks to just two hits. It was an all around effort for Wauseon.

“We definitely knew going into this game that Archbold can hit the ball and once on, will move runners at will,” explained Croninger. “We have been able to study the team some and used that knowledge to keep batters off balance as much as possible tonight. Our girls knew to come home with a win, they would have to be smart at the plate. Juli Spadafore was able to do so with the double for two RBIs.”

Juli Spadafore struck out eight over seven innings to get the win in the circle. Bralynn Blanton surrendered three runs on seven hits in taking the loss for the Streaks. She struck out five batters.

The Indians then picked up a 7-4 win at Sylvania Southview on Tuesday. They are next at Wayne Trace Thursday at 5 p.m. while Archbold hosts Fairview.

Wauseon’s Macee Schang puts a ball in play Monday at Archbold in NWOAL softball. The Indians defeated the Bluestreaks 3-0 to finish undefeated in league play. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Schang-hits-grounder.jpg Wauseon’s Macee Schang puts a ball in play Monday at Archbold in NWOAL softball. The Indians defeated the Bluestreaks 3-0 to finish undefeated in league play. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor