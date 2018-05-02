Evergreen boys runner-up at TJ Rupp Invitational

It was a time to remember when Evergreen hosted what was previously called the Viking Invitational.

The event is now called the TJ Rupp Invitational to honor the Viking athletic director who lost his life in an automobile accident a year ago.

A highly motivated Evergreen team scored personal best after personal best, and in the end, finished runner-up to a very solid Rossford boys team 149-109.

Delta was fifth in the event with 53.5 points.

“We did well,” Viking coach Jared Walker said after. “We did very, very well. We had some surprises. Our 4×8 did really well, took nine seconds off their best time. Sprints we had a number of good performances. It was good weather for once.

“We talked to the kids on Thursday about this meet and told them it was very important to me and (my) coaching staff and obviously the community and what it meant. For them to come out motivated and perform the way they did, I was happy.”

The 4×8 team Walker spoke put together a time of 9:01.99 as the group of Colin Smith, Nick Hassen, Augie Tipping and Alex Majewski finished a shade behind Rossford to start the day.

In fact, the Vikings finished second in all four relays behind the Bulldogs.

Maybe the most pleasant surprise for the day for Walker was Shane Ruetz nipping Rossford’s Austin Eick at the tape to win the 110m hurdles.

Ruetz also finished fourth in the 300m hurdles.

Hunter Vanwert ran a season best 11.03 to finish second in the 100m, while Reece Serna and Drew Donnald claimed third and fifth in the 200m.

Another best came when freshman Colin Smith took second in the 400m, and Hassen finished fourth.

Majewski scored points in the 800m and 1600m with fourth place finishes, while Tipping added a sixth in the 1600m.

Delta’s Kaleb Barnes scored in both hurdle events with a third and fifth.

Nick Sherick and Hayden Davis got a third and fifth in the 3200m.

Blake Schauwecker and Walker Sniegowski each got a fifth in the 400m and 1600m respectively.

The Panthers’ Nate Kohlhofer, with a toss of 49 feet, 2 inches, won the shot with teammate Hunter Tresnan-Reighard claiming second.

The Vikes’ Will Smithmyer and Colton Pawlaczyk finished fourth and fifth.

In the discus, Tresnan-Reighard won the event with a throw of 151 feet, 11 inches. Jack Worline of Evergreen came in second and Smithmyer fourth.

Will Dumas took a third in the pole vault, while Vanwert took fifth in the long jump to add more points to the Viking total.

Delta got a fifth in the high jump from Mike Eckenrode.

On the girls side, Evergreen was third and Delta fourth in the six-team event.

The Vikings took firsts in both throwing events as Courtney Krieger took the shot with a heave of 31 feet, 1 and 3/4 inches, and Jordan Lumbrezer won the discus with a throw of 100 feet, 7 and 1/2 inches.

Lumbrezer also was second in the shot.

Sydney Schauwacher of Delta finished second in the discus.

The Panthers’ Brooklyn Wymer won the long jump, going 15 feet, 3 and 3/4 inches. Delta’s Cassandra Lee was third.

Delta’s Brooklyn Green was second in the 400m, and Lee was also second in the 300m hurdles.

The Vikings 4×100 relay team finished second.

Evergreen got third place finishes from Savannah VanOstrand in the 800m and 1600m, Asia Gensch in the 100m hurdles, and Morgan Foster in the high jump.

Delta’s Ella Ford was third in the high jump.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

