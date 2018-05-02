Indians top Swanton, Delta at tri-meet

Wauseon swept a home Northwest Ohio Athletic League track meet in convincing fashion Tuesday.

In the boys meet, Wauseon was first with 116.5 points, ahead of Swanton with 32 points and Delta at 23.5. The Wauseon girls were first with 99.5 points, Swanton came in second with 55, and Delta third with 16.5.

Individually for the Wauseon boys, James Hutchinson, Kyle Zirkle and Xavier Torres each won multiple events. Hutchinson swept the hurdle events, Zirkle won the shot put and discus, and Torres tied for first in the high jump with Swanton’s Dylan Gilsdorf and won the long jump outright.

Also for Swanton, Anthony Howard was victorious in both the 200m and 400m.

On the girls side, Samantha Aeschliman of Wauseon won both the 800m and 1600m. Paige Allison Smith picked up wins in the 200m and long jump for the Indians.

Swanton was led by Sidney Taylor who won both the shot put and discus.

Boys

Wauseon 116.5, Swanton 32, Delta 23.5

4×800- Wauseon (Newlove, Kyle Vernot, Raker, Dominique), 8:58.7; 110 hurdles- Hutchinson (W), 17.7; 100- Dunning (D), 12.2; 4×200- Wauseon (Veith, Hutchinson, Sauber, Tester), 1:42.3; 1600- Lowry (W), 4:45.1; 4×100- Delta (Barnes, Schauwecker, Dunning, Stark), 48.3; 400- Howard (S), 52.9; 300 hurdles- Hutchinson (W), 48.9; 800- Kyle Vernot (W), 2:05.5; 200- Howard (S), 24.5; 3200- Cheezan (W), 11:05; 4×400- Wauseon (Hernandez, Newlove, Willson, Vernot), 3:59.7; discus- Zirkle (W), 160-2.5; High jump- Gilsdorf (S), Torres (W) 5-10; Long jump- Torres (W), 21-2.75; Shot- Zirkle (W), 49-2; Vault- Newland (W), Moore (W) 11-0.

Girls

Wauseon 99.5, Swanton 55, Delta 16.5

4×800- Wauseon (Megan Carroll, Aeschliman, Sigg, Callan), 11:38.3; 100 hurdles- Paige Alexandria Smith (W), 17.5; 100- Harlett (S), 13.9; 4×200- Wauseon (Parker, Paige Alexandria Smith, Coronado, Paige Allison Smith), 1:56.2; 1600- Aeschliman (W), 6:02.9; 4×100- Wauseon (Wendt, Giguere, Rupp, Pownall), 55.8; 400- Zarhea Carroll (W), 1:08.1; 300 hurdles- McGuire (W), 54.7; 800- Aeschliman (W), 2:38.3; 200- Paige Allison Smith (W), 28.1; 3200- Davis (S), 11:05; 4×400- Wauseon (McGuire, Zarhea Carroll, Penrod, Giguere), 4:49.5; discus- Taylor (S), 122-11; High jump- Smith (S), 5-4; Long jump- Paige Allison Smith (W), 15-2.75; Shot- Taylor (S), 33-1; Vault- Megan Carroll (W), 9-5.

James Hutchinson of Wauseon clears the final hurdle in the 110 meter hurdles, an event he won with a time of 17.7. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Hutchinson-over-last-hurdle.jpg James Hutchinson of Wauseon clears the final hurdle in the 110 meter hurdles, an event he won with a time of 17.7. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Kai Fox of Delta hands to Blake Schauwecker in the 4×200 meter relay. The Panthers took second to Wauseon in this event. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Delta-4×2.jpg Kai Fox of Delta hands to Blake Schauwecker in the 4×200 meter relay. The Panthers took second to Wauseon in this event. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon throws in the shot put during Tuesday’s NWOAL tri-meet with Swanton and Delta. The Indians won both the boys and girls meets. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Syd-Zirkle-girls-shot.jpg Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon throws in the shot put during Tuesday’s NWOAL tri-meet with Swanton and Delta. The Indians won both the boys and girls meets. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Kyle Zirkle of Wauseon prepares to throw in the shot put Tuesday. He was victorious in both the shot put and discus. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Kyle-prepares-to-throw.jpg Kyle Zirkle of Wauseon prepares to throw in the shot put Tuesday. He was victorious in both the shot put and discus. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor