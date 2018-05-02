Indians top Swanton, Delta at tri-meet

Wauseon swept a home Northwest Ohio Athletic League track meet in convincing fashion Tuesday.
In the boys meet, Wauseon was first with 116.5 points, ahead of Swanton with 32 points and Delta at 23.5. The Wauseon girls were first with 99.5 points, Swanton came in second with 55, and Delta third with 16.5.
Individually for the Wauseon boys, James Hutchinson, Kyle Zirkle and Xavier Torres each won multiple events. Hutchinson swept the hurdle events, Zirkle won the shot put and discus, and Torres tied for first in the high jump with Swanton’s Dylan Gilsdorf and won the long jump outright.
Also for Swanton, Anthony Howard was victorious in both the 200m and 400m.
On the girls side, Samantha Aeschliman of Wauseon won both the 800m and 1600m. Paige Allison Smith picked up wins in the 200m and long jump for the Indians.
Swanton was led by Sidney Taylor who won both the shot put and discus.
Boys
Wauseon 116.5, Swanton 32, Delta 23.5
4×800- Wauseon (Newlove, Kyle Vernot, Raker, Dominique), 8:58.7; 110 hurdles- Hutchinson (W), 17.7; 100- Dunning (D), 12.2; 4×200- Wauseon (Veith, Hutchinson, Sauber, Tester), 1:42.3; 1600- Lowry (W), 4:45.1; 4×100- Delta (Barnes, Schauwecker, Dunning, Stark), 48.3; 400- Howard (S), 52.9; 300 hurdles- Hutchinson (W), 48.9; 800- Kyle Vernot (W), 2:05.5; 200- Howard (S), 24.5; 3200- Cheezan (W), 11:05; 4×400- Wauseon (Hernandez, Newlove, Willson, Vernot), 3:59.7; discus- Zirkle (W), 160-2.5; High jump- Gilsdorf (S), Torres (W) 5-10; Long jump- Torres (W), 21-2.75; Shot- Zirkle (W), 49-2; Vault- Newland (W), Moore (W) 11-0.
Girls
Wauseon 99.5, Swanton 55, Delta 16.5
4×800- Wauseon (Megan Carroll, Aeschliman, Sigg, Callan), 11:38.3; 100 hurdles- Paige Alexandria Smith (W), 17.5; 100- Harlett (S), 13.9; 4×200- Wauseon (Parker, Paige Alexandria Smith, Coronado, Paige Allison Smith), 1:56.2; 1600- Aeschliman (W), 6:02.9; 4×100- Wauseon (Wendt, Giguere, Rupp, Pownall), 55.8; 400- Zarhea Carroll (W), 1:08.1; 300 hurdles- McGuire (W), 54.7; 800- Aeschliman (W), 2:38.3; 200- Paige Allison Smith (W), 28.1; 3200- Davis (S), 11:05; 4×400- Wauseon (McGuire, Zarhea Carroll, Penrod, Giguere), 4:49.5; discus- Taylor (S), 122-11; High jump- Smith (S), 5-4; Long jump- Paige Allison Smith (W), 15-2.75; Shot- Taylor (S), 33-1; Vault- Megan Carroll (W), 9-5.
