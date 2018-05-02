Streaks take down rival Wauseon

After surviving a furious comeback from Wauseon, who had a six-run sixth inning to knot the score at 7, Archbold responded with four in the bottom of the inning to hold on for a 11-7 home win in Northwest Ohio Athletic League baseball Monday.

It was the final league game for both teams, as the Bluestreaks finish at 6-1 and the Indians 3-4. However, with Bryan’s win over Liberty Center, the Golden Bears clinched the league title outright.

“Pitching and defense is supposed to be one of our strengths,” said Archbold coach Dick Selgo on the Wauseon contest. “So having a 7-1 lead late in the game, and to have it disappear, is disappointing. However, it’s also great to see our guys battle back from that adversity and come through when we really had to. We had a number of big two-out hits tonight throughout the game that scored runs. Were RBI hits. And, those are huge.”

For Wauseon, it was the same story just a different game.

“We haven’t scored first except for in two games,” said head coach Trent Thomas. “It’s (been) an uphill battle all year, and we’re giving away runs. We catch a fly ball in the infield in the first inning, I don’t know, maybe they score a run but they don’t score three.

“Then in the fourth inning they score three runs off two errors. And you can’t give good teams, like they are, that many runs.”

The Indians’ misplays in the field led to RBIs from Kade Kern and Brandon Miller to give the Streaks a 3-0 lead through one.

In the bottom of the fourth, the first miscue was an overthrow at first which allowed Petersen to get to second base. Miller followed with an infield single, then there was a ground out, and Trevor Rupp’s bunt was mishandled to score Petersen and extend the lead.

Hunter Galvan’s two-run double then made it 6-0 before the Indians finally got out of it with back-to-back outs. RBI hits from Trent Armstrong of Wauseon and Miller for the Streaks made the margin 7-1 through five.

The Indians would start to get to Archbold starter Bryson Taylor in the top of the sixth. They began the frame with a walk by Carter Stump and a base hit from Brooks Gype. Joe Shema’s infield single brought home Stump who was hustling from second to pull the Indians within five.

Two quick outs followed, but Wauseon continued their onslaught.

Trevor Rodriguez was hit by a pitch to load the bases, then C.J. Moser walked in Gype to cut it to 7-3. The Streaks then replaced Taylor on the mound in favor of T.J. Rice.

But Rice continued the trend, walking Armstrong to score another run for the Indians. The big blow came on a double to left from Wauseon’s Everett Bueter which tied it up.

“He was missing his spots,” said Thomas, referring to Taylor who started the inning before being replaced. “And we were a little more patient trying to work counts. Then when we got in fastball counts, we were hitting them.”

Selgo admitted that Taylor started to “wear down a little bit” in the sixth. And although Rice gave up the hit to tie the game, only one of those runs was charged to him.

Archbold had two batters reach and two strike out to give them an opportunity in the home half of the sixth. Then, with Kern down in the count 0-2, he laced a single that scored Galvan for the go-ahead run.

“There wasn’t any bigger one than that,” said Selgo of Kern’s hit. “We don’t score there, they’ve still got all the momentum going their way. And that was a two-strike count. He battled in there and just got it through the infield.”

Petersen would make it 9-7 Streaks with a double to right to bring home Jeron Williams.

“We made a couple 0-2 misses there,” said Thomas. “Especially in that last inning, (Stump’s) ahead 0-2 on two guys in a row and just missed his spot enough for them to get a single. They don’t score four runs there if he just executes pitches I think. And again, he’s probably tired. They’re too good to make mistakes on. Offensively and defensively.”

They also added two more runs off a wild pitch by Gype, who then retired the side with a lineout.

A double play by the Indians helped the Streaks slam the door in the top of the seventh.

Taylor went 5 2/3 innings and struck out four, but Rice went the final 1 1/3 to pick up the win. Stump took the loss for the Indians, allowing 11 runs on 11 hits while striking out four as well.

Miller finished 3 for 4 with four runs batted in to pace the Bluestreak offense. Bueter (1 for 4) had three RBIs and Armstrong (1 for 2) two to lead the Indians.

The Streaks faced Tinora Tuesday, falling 13-12. The Indians returned home where they blanked Holgate 11-0 in five innings.

Archbold (17-3, 6-1 NWOAL) is back in action Friday when they travel to Montpelier. Wauseon (6-8, 3-4) hosts Start Thursday and Edon on Friday.

Kade Kern of Archbold knocks in the go-ahead run with a hit in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday versus Wauseon. The Bluestreaks tallied four in the sixth to help them to a 11-7 win. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Kern-knocks-in-run.jpg Kade Kern of Archbold knocks in the go-ahead run with a hit in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday versus Wauseon. The Bluestreaks tallied four in the sixth to help them to a 11-7 win. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Justus Chapa of Wauseon tags out Kade Kern (14) who was attempting to steal second during Monday’s NWOAL baseball game. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Chapa-tags-out-Kern.jpg Justus Chapa of Wauseon tags out Kade Kern (14) who was attempting to steal second during Monday’s NWOAL baseball game. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Gabe Petersen of Archbold with an RBI in the bottom of the sixth inning. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Petersen-RBI.jpg Gabe Petersen of Archbold with an RBI in the bottom of the sixth inning. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Finish league play 6-1

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010