Tigers pound Vikings, 14-6

It was like a bad dream that happens night after night.

For each error that happened, it seemed an extra Liberty Center Tiger got a hit or scored a run.

When it was all over the Tigers took advantage of a whopping nine Evergreen fielding miscues to ring up a 14-6 NWOAL win on the road.

The Tigers struck right away, thanks to a Viking mistake, for three first inning runs.

Austin Like led off with a single and stole second off Viking starter Bryce Hudik.

After his foul pop fly was dropped, Jarrett Krugh used his second life to draw a walk and after he took second on catcher’s indifference, Ethan Cramer singled up the middle to score both runners.

Two batters later, Carter Burdue’s fly ball which should have been the third out of the inning, tallied Cramer for a 3-0 lead.

The Tigers were also in the giving mood.

Mason Henricks singled to start the Viking first and a throwing error on Collin Loeffler’s sacrifice brought Henricks home to slice the lead to 3-1.

A walk, Gabe Hinton’s double, and a mishandled catch on the cutoff allowed another Tiger run in the second.

The Vikings got that run back on Zach Lumbrezer’s sacrifice fly to keep Evergreen within 4-2.

Trent Murdock’s single, Burdue’s double and a ground out marked a fifth Tiger run in the third off reliever Bryce Eisel, and after Eisel used Josh Dowling’s fielding gem that turned into a double play in the fourth to get out of the inning, Evergreen climbed back to within a run.

Barron Beard walked two Viking hitters and plunked a third with one out to load the bases.

Krugh came to the mound and promptly walked Henricks to force in one run and Loeffler’s sac fly to center scored a second.

The teams traded runs in the fifth.

The Tigers scored courtesy of Murdock’s single, two more Viking errors, and Connor Sonnenberg’s hit.

The Vikes answered on Dowling’s base hit, a force play, two more walks by Krugh and a wild pitch.

Liberty got to Eisel in the sixth with three straight hits to start the inning. The last was a run-scoring double by Krugh which brought Dowling to the mound.

Murdock’s third hit and three more Evergreen mistakes brought in four runs total in the inning as the Tigers broke away from a 6-5 advantage to a 10-5 lead.

Evergreen fell to 2-11 on the season.

The Vikings travel to Stryker tonight, Napoleon on Thursday and Fayette Friday before playing Lenawee Christian in a doubleheader on Saturday.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

