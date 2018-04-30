Dan Seiler named Wauseon High School hoops coach

Wauseon High School recently announced the hiring of Dan Seiler to take over the girls basketball program.

He has some familiarity with the program, most recently serving as seventh grade coach this past season.

Dan and his wife Pam are Wauseon residents and they have three children: Kaela, Levi, and Marissa.

“Dan’s enthusiasm for the game of basketball is clearly evident once he starts talking about the sport,” said Wauseon Athletic Director Matt Hutchinson on the hire. “He has a clear vision of how he expects the game to be played and will do a solid job working with our athletes to try to position them to be successful both on and off the court.

“Dan has a great deal of respect for the value of high school sports in our communities. He recognizes the opportunity he has to impact the lives of the players involved in the program and teach them life-long skills. He is excited to get started and share his love and knowledge of the game with our players.”

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Indian-logo-8.jpg

Taking over girls program