Archbold boys first at Walker/Dilbone Relays

Competing at their home stadium, Archbold boys track and field finished first at the Walker/Dilbone Relays Friday.

The Bluestreaks’ relay teams were victorious in the 800 meter sprint medley, the 4×100 relay, 4×103 weight relay, 4×100 shuttle hurdle and 4×200 relay.

With Austin Wiemken finishing second (5-8) and Spencer Short tying for fourth (5-6), Archbold won the high jump relay. Brian Ball took second (46-6) and Matthew Gladieux third (44-6.75) to win the shot put relay for the Streaks. They also won the discus relay as Gladieux was first (145-2), Mason Babcock third (126-11), and Ball fourth (126-10).

Wauseon’s team took home a title in the 1600 sprint medley. Xavier Torres lept 21 feet, 5 and 1/4 inches as the Indians were first in the long jump relay.

In the girls meet, Pettisville had winning teams in the distance medley and 4×800 relay. The Blackbirds’ Ellie Wixom was part of a five-way tie for first as her team won the pole vault relay.

Archbold won the 1600 sprint medley, the 4×200 relay and 4×400 relay.

Walker/Dilbone Relays

Boys

Archbold 120, Liberty Center 112, Wauseon 94, Ayersville 50, Patrick Henry 31, Pettisville 20

800 sprint medley- Archbold (Tijerina, Petersen, Waidelich, Blankenship), 1:40.81; Distance medley- Liberty Center (Meller, Kundo, Rauch, Stark), 11:04.99; 4×100 relay- Archbold (Gerig, Tijerina, Petersen, Waidelich), 45.48; 4×103 weight relay- Archbold (Richer, Gladieux, Babcock, Ball), 50.33; 1600 sprint medley- Wauseon (Hernandez, Tester, Newlove, Vernot), 3:51.23; 4×100 shuttle hurdle- Archbold (Gerig, Hanicq, Petersen, Girdham), 1:02.28; 4×200 relay- Archbold (Waidelich, Blankenship, Theobald, Girdham), 1:35.93; 4×800 relay- Liberty Center (Keller, Stark, Rauch, Meller), 8:36; 4×400 relay- Liberty Center (Strauss, Keller, Bowers, Kundo), 3:35.01; High jump relay- Rychener (Pe), 5-10; Long jump relay- Torres (W), 21-5.25; Shot relay- Zirkle (W), 47-9; Discus relay- Gladieux (Ar), 145-2; Vault relay- Morrison (Pe), Sturgell (LC) 12-0.

Girls

Liberty Center 106, Patrick Henry 72, Pettisville 67, Archbold 62, Wauseon 58, Leipsic 38, Ayersville 30

800 sprint medley- Liberty Center (Bachman, Vollmar, Spieth, Roell), 1:57.29; Distance medley- Pettisville (Leppelmeier, Stuber, Foor, Sauder), 13:11.7; 4×100 relay- Liberty Center (Bachman, Spieth, Zeiter, Vollmar), 54.84; 4×103 weight relay- Patrick Henry (Fintel, Tackett, Austermiller, Seedorf), 1:00.68; 1600 sprint medley- Archbold (Sauder, Ramirez, Riley, Stamm), 4:27.58; 4×100 shuttle hurdle- Liberty Center (Long, Ellinwood, Johnson, Bachman), 1:12.16; 4×200 relay- Archbold (Riley, Sauder, Ramirez, Stamm), 1:53.66; 4×800 relay- Pettisville (Elizabeth Sauder, Foor, Stuber, Leppelmeier), 10:29.4; 4×400 relay- Archbold (Riley, Ramirez, Stamm, Sauder), 4:15.05; High jump relay- Bachman (LC), 5-0; Long jump relay- Siefker (L), 16-4; Shot relay- Rigel (L), 41-11.5; Discus relay- Fintel (PH), 112-8; Vault relay- Vollmar (LC), Gerken (PH), Long (LC), Smith (W), Wixom (Pe) 8-6.

Shane Bechtel of Archbold competes in the pole vault during the Walker/Dilbone Relays Friday. He finished third as an individual after clearing 11 feet, 6 inches. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Bechtel-in-PV.jpg Shane Bechtel of Archbold competes in the pole vault during the Walker/Dilbone Relays Friday. He finished third as an individual after clearing 11 feet, 6 inches. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Paige Allison Smith of Wauseon sticks the landing in the long jump during Friday’s meet. She lept 15 feet, 1 and 1/4 inches to take third. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Smith-sticks-landing.jpg Paige Allison Smith of Wauseon sticks the landing in the long jump during Friday’s meet. She lept 15 feet, 1 and 1/4 inches to take third. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Pettisville’s Jaret Rychener took first in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 10 inches. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Rychener-clears.jpg Pettisville’s Jaret Rychener took first in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 10 inches. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Nichole Foor of Pettisville, right, hands the baton to Elizabeth Sauder in the girls distance medley. The Blackbirds won with a time of 13:11.7. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Foor-hands-to-Sauder.jpg Nichole Foor of Pettisville, right, hands the baton to Elizabeth Sauder in the girls distance medley. The Blackbirds won with a time of 13:11.7. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Wauseon boys, Pettisville girls take third