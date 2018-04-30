Wauseon clinches NWOAL title outright

Wauseon softball’s run back to the top of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League is complete after Thursday’s 2-1 home win over Bryan in eight innings.

The victory clinches the league title outright for the Indians as they sit at 6-0 in the NWOAL, while Bryan, Archbold and Evergreen are tied for second at 4-2 with one game remaining.

It is the program’s eighth league crown and first since 2009.

“I knew that I was inheriting some really good girls,” said head coach Jen Croninger on winning the league in her second year at the helm. “But the biggest thing is, they take direction very well – they listen. And these girls have played enough ball that, their heart is just softball. So they know (how to win). It’s just dedication. It’s putting the time in. It’s putting the hours in the gym.”

The victory did not come easy, as Wauseon was down to its last out in the bottom of the seventh inning. That was when senior Ally Tefft sent a ball over the fence in center field to even the score, 1-1.

“Ally Tefft is one that either will be (intentionally) walked or (she can) hit a home run,” said Croninger. “For some reason, the lord just shined upon her and said tonight’s your night. And that’s a senior, again, just going back to senior leadership. She never gave up, she knew what to do when she went up and she took it.”

In extra innings, Bryan’s Scout Smith drew a two-out walk but a strikeout ended the threat before it could start.

Then, in Wauseon’s half of the eighth, Jettie Burget put the winning run in scoring position with a double to left center.

“She’s my freshman. Awesome bat,” said Croninger of Burget. “She comes in, she is one that’s willing to do anything. Right now I needed her bat tonight. She came through.”

Reagan Spadafore followed with an infield single, then Juli Spadafore was intentionally walked to load the bases. The Indians wasted no time as a base hit from Macee Schang brought home Burget for the walk-off win.

“It’s a total team effort,” concluded Croninger. “There is absolutely nobody on the team right now that’s not doing something. Whether it’s on the field, in the dugout, all 13 of my girls tonight had some part in this game. And that’s how you win, that’s how you win those big games.”

After the Indians failed to cash in on some early opportunities, Bryan scraped out a run in the top of the fifth. Kelly Miller got the Golden Bears started with a single, and she proceeded to move to second when the ball skipped past the Wauseon outfielder.

A Brittany O’Neill bunt moved Miller to third, then the suicide squeeze brought her home to put them ahead 1-0.

Juli Spadafore went all eight innings for the Indians to pick up the win in the circle. She allowed a run on two hits while striking out 13 batters.

“Just the dedication she’s put in over winter and just working her tail off during practice,” said Croninger of Juli Spadafore’s performance. “And her and her sister Reagan are working tremendously together this year as a pitching-catching duo. When you have that trust, (and) when you have that trust with your coach, and the three of us work together, we bare down and we grit.”

Alisa Shelt, Harlee Floss and Reagan Spadafore each finished 2 for 4 at the plate.

Wauseon wrapped up NWOAL play at Archbold Monday, and they are at Sylvania Southview today at 5 p.m.

Wauseon’s Juli Spadafore pitches against Bryan Thursday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League softball. She struck out 13 in a 2-1 win for the Indians over the Golden Bears. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Juli-in-circle.jpg Wauseon’s Juli Spadafore pitches against Bryan Thursday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League softball. She struck out 13 in a 2-1 win for the Indians over the Golden Bears. Harlee Floss with a base hit for Wauseon in the bottom of the fifth inning during Thursday’s game. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Floss-hit.jpg Harlee Floss with a base hit for Wauseon in the bottom of the fifth inning during Thursday’s game.

First time since ‘09

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010