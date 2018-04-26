Big third inning carries Vikes over Delta, 6-1

Just a week ago, Andy Langenderfer’s Evergreen Vikings put together monstrous seventh inning rallies of 13 runs against Swanton and five against Archbold to claim Northwest Ohio Athletic League softball victories.

Against Delta Monday that big crooked number came in the third, as the Vikes put a six spot on the board, and rode that to a 6-1 league win over Delta to boost Evergreen to 3-2 in the league and 8-5 overall.

The Panthers took a quick 1-0 lead in the first off Viking starter Courtney Couts.

Reagan Rouleau reached on an infield hit and was sacrificed to second.

Ariel Kohlhofer followed with a ringing double to put Delta on top.

However, two innings later Evergreen responded.

Zoe VanOstrand started the rally against the Panthers’ Sadie Burres with an infield single, Sarah Myers bounced a base hit through the middle and a walk to Jamie VanLoocke loaded the bases with no outs.

A boot on Kelsie Komisarek’s ground ball brought home the tying run and Andrea Smithmyer’s fly ball gave the Vikings the lead.

Couts grounded out, but because of the error, instead of a third out being recorded, Evergreen went up 3-1 and quickly doubled that run total on Myra Kuszmaul’s run-producing single to left and BobbieJo Machnicki’s two-run double to center.

“We did a nice job in the third inning chaining hits together and moving runners,” stated Langenderfer.

The Evergreen coach also commented on the runs pushed across from the plate appearances of Smithmyer and Couts.

“Not every productive at-bat has to end in a hit and our batters are aware of their responsibilities when they step in the box.”

Meanwhile on the mound, Couts was masterful after the opening frame.

She allowed just three Panther hits the rest of the way, walking just two and striking out nine in getting the win.

“Courtney pitched a great game,” exclaimed Langenderfer. “She was able to keep runners off the base paths for the better part of the game and miss bats when she needed to.”

Burres also allowed just five hits, but four were in the third when Evergreen tallied all their runs.

The win was the sixth in a row for Evergreen after starting the season 2-5.

“It’s been a complete team effort,” said Langenderfer of the streak. “Every player on this team has played a role in our wins. These young ladies play hard every day, communicate, and do their jobs inning after inning.”

The Vikings are in league action today at home against a solid Liberty Center team.

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-4.jpg

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

