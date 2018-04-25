Indians earn another close win

LIBERTY CENTER – Another Wauseon softball league game, another close win. For the third time in five league outings, and for the second consecutive game, the Lady Indians put together a rally late in the game to post a 2-1 win, this time Monday at Liberty Center.

“I honestly can’t say enough,” Wauseon coach Jen Croninger said, trying to find the words to describe the season. “When you are in close games like this, it’s going to take a team effort. It starts with the pitch, the throw, it’s everybody playing in sync and that’s what we are doing.”

Ally Tefft and Christina Norman put two plays together in the sixth inning to win the game for the Indians. It started when Tefft hit a double that skipped down the leftfield line into the corner. Norman followed and hit a ball hard that ricocheted off the Liberty Center pitcher’s legs and into the outfield grass. Tefft was running the whole way and scored what proved to be the winning run.

“With close games, sometimes luck has to be on your side,” Croninger said of the game-winning hit. “With our team bond, luck will go your way with that.”

Leaning on its defense the rest of the way, Payton Albright made a nice backhand play to get the final out in the bottom of the sixth, plus a pop-up led to a double play in the seventh that ended the game.

“Our defense is what’s saving us right now,” added the Wauseon coach.

Harlee Floss drove in a run right away for Wauseon in the first. Liberty Center tied the game in the third.

Juli Spadafore kept the Tigers off balance most of the game. She held Liberty Center to a pair of hits with six strikeouts.

“Juli is pitching awesome right now,” stated Croninger. “Everybody is backing her up with what they have to do out in the field.”

Seven players had a hit each for the Indians.

Wauseon is now 5-0 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League and holds a game lead on Bryan, who comes to Wauseon Thursday.

