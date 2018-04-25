Wauseon divers qualify for nationals

The Wauseon Diving Club sent four members to compete in Indianapolis at the AAU Red, White and Blue National Diving Qualifier meet March 24-25.

Bell Knapp, diving in the 12-13 age group, “was on the young end of her age group and hung with the girls very well during the meet,” according to Tom Burkholder, Wauseon Aquatics Director and Dive Coach. “I was very happy with how well she did with how new to diving she is.”

Kyle Snow, diving in the 9 and under age group and Bradley Snow, diving in the 10-11 age group, both placed second, qualifying for the AAU National Diving meet.

Ashlyn Ledyard, who is one of Wauseon’s more experienced divers, placed sixth in the 12-13 age group in this meet, also qualifying for the national meet. “She is currently working on making her diving list even stronger to prepare for Nationals,” said Burkholder. Ledyard is the first Wauseon diver to ever compete in a national diving event.

Ashlyn is looking forward to competing in Nationals in Coral Springs, Florida May 25-28. “I know this will be a great experience,” she said. “Thanks to Coach Burkholder for all the time and dedication to the diving club members. We couldn’t do it without him!”

Burkholder is very proud of his team.

“All four of these divers have bright futures ahead of them and should be very proud of how they dove during this meet,” he said. “All four divers are part of the Wauseon Diving Club, which is Wauseon’s year-round diving program for students.”