Evergreen track and field shows well at Hicksville Invitational

HICKSVILLE – Evergreen track and field was runner-up in the boys meet and third in the girls at the Hicksville Invitational Saturday.

Individually for the Viking boys, Hunter Vanwert was runner-up in the 100 meter dash. Reece Serna was second in the 200m, and Hunter Svoboda added a second place finish in the 400m.

The Evergreen relay teams took second in three relays and were fifth in the 4×400 meter relay.

Colten Pawlaczyk finished second in the shot put, while Jack Worline was third in the discus for the Vikings.

Savannah VanOstrand led the Evergreen girls with first place finishes in the 800m and 1600m. She also ran a leg in the victorious 4×400 relay team.

Bailie Sutter placed first in the 300m hurdles for the Vikings. In addition, Asia Gensch was runner-up in the 100m hurdles, Jordan Lumbrezer won the discus, and Morgan Foster took second in the high jump.

Hicksville Invitational

Boys Meet

Edon 111, Evergreen 103, Hicksville 99, Edgerton 90, Hilltop 63, Antwerp 46, Fayette 8

Field Events

Shot put — 1. Schaffner (Hil), 42-10.5; 2. Pawlaczyk (Ev); 3. Kurtz (Edon); 4. Goebel (Edon); 5. Barnhouse (An); 6. Hootman (Hic). Discus — 1. Schaffner (Hil), 134-0; 2. Herman (Edg); 3. Workine (Ev); 4. Risner (Edg); 5. Schaffter (Edon); 6. Smithmyer (Ev). High jump — 1. Reed (Edon), 6-0; 2. Tunis (Hic); 3. Shilling (Hil); 4. Barnhouse (An); 4. Svoboda (Ev); 4. DeGryse (Edg). Long jump — 1. Ca. Reed (Edon), 20-1.25; 2. Font (Edg); 3. Sauber (Hil); 4. Hassen (Ev); 5. Brewer (An); 6. Ch. Reed (Edon). Larcom (PG), 19-7.25; 2. Waidelich (Ar); 3. Gerig (Ar); 4. Vance (F); 5. Snyder (Hol); 6. Rakes (F). Pole vault — 1. Walkowski (Edon), 11-6; 2. Brewer (An); 3. Baumgardner (Edg); 4. Dumas (Ev); 5. McNeal (Hil).

Running Events

3200 relay — 1. Hicksville (Myers, Allen, Turnbull, M. Van Atta), 9:02.45; 2. Evergreen; 3. Edgerton; 4. Edon; 5. Hilltop. 110 hurdles — 1. Bloir (Edon), 15.93; 2. Shilling (Hil); 3. Roth (Edg); 4. Ruetz (Ev); 5. Blue (Edg); 6. Walkowski (Edon). 100 meters — 1. Bloir (Edon), 11.3; 2. Van Wert (Ev); 3. Shilling (Hil); 4. Svoboda (Ev); 5. Commisso (Hic); 6. DeGryse (Edg). 800 relay — 1. Hicksville (Sanderson, C. Van Atta, Commisso, M. Van Atta), 1:38.13; 2. Evergreen; 3. Edgerton; 4. Edon; 5. Hilltop; 6. Antwerp. 1600 meters — 1. Myers (Hic), 4:46.88; 2. Ryan (An); 3. Jones (Edg); 4. Majewski (Ev); 5. Haver (Hic); 6. Hamblin (Edg). 400 relay — 1. Edon (Whitney, Rupp, Romine, Bloir), 45.85; 2. Evergreen; 3. Hicksville; 4. Edgerton; 5. Antwerp; 6. Hilltop. 400 meters — 1. Reed (Edon), 53.44; 2. Svoboda (Ev); 3. Sauber (Hil); 4. Smith (Ev); 5. Allen (Hic); 6. Burke (Edg). 300 hurdles — 1. Roth (Edg), 44.09; 2. East (An); 3. Blue (Edg); 4. Brewer (An); 5. Ruetz (Ev); 6. Walkowski (Edon). Kuhn (WT), 40.9; 2. Girdham (Ar); 3. Keller (LC); 4. Burkholder (PG); 5. Nofziger (P): 6. Maag (PG). 800 meters — 1. Myers (Hic), 2:10.58; 2. Van Atta (Hic); 3. Colegrove (F); 4. Majewski (Ev); 5. Hassen (Ev); 6. Swan (Edg). 3200 — 1. Myers (Hic), 10:45.89; 2. Ryan (An); 3. Haver (Hic); 4. Tipping (Ev); 5. Apt (Edg); 6. Gruver (Edg). 200- 1. Bloir (Edon), 23.14; 2. Serna (Ev); 3. Tunis (Hic); 4. Donnald (Ev); 5. Romine (Edon); 6. Brinegar (F). 3200 meters — 1. Siefker (O), 9:50.5; 4. Zeller (K); 5. Looser (O); 6. Martin (K). 1600 relay — 1. Edgerton (Roth, Blue, Burke, Baumgardner), 3:44.98; 2. Hicksville; 3. Edon; 4. Hilltop; 5. Evergreen; 6. Fayette.

Girls Meet

Edgerton 124, Hicksville 116, Evergreen 90, Edon 75, Hilltop 53, Ajntwerp 53, Antwerp 41, Fayette 12

Field Events

Shot put — 1. Howard (Edon), 33-1; 2. Hug (Edg); 3. Oberlin (An); 4. Gordon (Hi); 5. Krieger (Ev); 6. Bergman (Hic). Discus — 1. Lumbrezer (Ev), 91-0; 2. Hug (Edg); 3. Sullivan (Edg); 4. Payne (Edg); 5. Howard (Edon); 6. Herr (Ev). High jump — 1. Figgins (Hic), 4-10; 2. Foster (Ev); 3. Lautzenhiser (Edon); 3. Bentley (F); 5. Martin (Edg). Long jump — 1. Shuman (Hic), 15-1; 2. Brown (Hil); 3. Bloir (Edon); 4. Figgins (Hic); 5. Herman (Edg); 6. Babcock (Ev). Pole vault — 1. Warner (Edon), 7-0; 2. Bauer (An); 3. Butzin (An); 4. Betz (Hic); 4. Johnsonbaugh (Hic); 6. Leppelmeier (Edg).

Running Events

3200 relay — 1. Edgerton (Ra. Schroeder, Hug, Re. Schroeder, Bowen), 11:37.6; 2 Hicksville; 3. Edon; 4. Antwerp. 100 hurdles — 1. Bloir (Edon), 17.03; 2. Gensch (Ev); 3. Seibenaler (Edg); 4. Keesbury (Hic); 5. Ewers (Edon); 6. Schroeder (Edg). 100 meters — 1. Bloir (Edon), 13.61; 2. Brown (Hil); 3. Shuman (Hic); 4. Flegan (Edg); 5. Michael (Hic); 6. Gensch (Ev). 800 relay — 1. Hicksville (Hart, Chiapetta, Slattery, Figgins), 1:59.99; 2. Edgerton; 3. Antwerp; 4. Edon. 1600 meters — 1. Van Ostrand (Ev), 6:04.23; 2. Brown (Hil); 3. Purk (Edg); 4. Hug (Edg); 5. Strubing (Hic); 6. Johanns (An). 400 relay — 1. Hicksville (Michael, Slattery, Hart, Shuman), 55.52; 2. Evergreen; 3. Edgerton; 4. Edon; 5. Antwerp. 400 meters — 1. Chiapetta (Hic), 1:01.83; 2. Brown (Hil); 3. Gaona (F); 4. Schroeder (Edg); 5. Herman (Edg); 6. Post (Hic). 300 hurdles — 1. Sutter (Ev), 50.99; 2. Gensch (Ev); 3. Bauer (An); 4. Seibanaler (Edg); 5. Blue (Edg); 6. Ewers (Edon). 800 meters — 1. Van Ostrand (Ev), 2:40.31; 2. Schroeder (Edg); 3. Brown (Hil); 4. Strubing (Hic); 5. Hug (Edg); 6. Bauer (Hil). 200 meters — 1. Bloir (Edon), 28.26; 2. Chiappetta (Hic); 3. Flegal (Edg); 4. Brown (Hil); 5. Bentley (F); 6. Styles (Ev). 3200 meters — 1. Thiel (Edg), 13:17.51; 2. Higdon (Hil); 3. Freeman (Edg); 4. Strubing (Hic). 1600 relay — 1. Evergreen (Gensch, Sutter, Van Ostrand, Kerekes), 4:38.44; 2. Hicksville; 3. Edgerton; 4. Edon; 5. Antwerp.

