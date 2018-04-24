Wauseon boys take fourth at Huron Invitational

HURON, OH – Wauseon boys track and field placed fourth with 89 points at the Huron Invitational Saturday. Edison won the boys meet while Huron took first in the girls meet.

Leading the Indians was Kyle Vernot who placed first in the 1600m and 3200m. Fellow senior Kyle Zirkle won the title in the discus, finishing with a throw of 157 feet, 1 inches.

On the girls side, Wauseon was 11th with 36 points.

Huron Invitational

Boys

1. Edison 105; 2. Bellevue 94; 3. Huron 90; 4. Wauseon 89; 5. Norwalk 63.5; 6. Elyria 59; 7. Willard 53; 8. Clyde 37; 9. Lutheran West 26; 10. Monroeville 24.5; 11. Margaretta 13; 12. Sandusky St. Mary CC.

100- McPeak (B), 11.28; 200- McPeak (B), 22.35; 400- Benton (El), 49.61; 800- Brandal (H), 2:02.33; 1600- Vernot (Wa), 4:26.36; 3200- Vernot (Wa), 9:48.55; 110 hurdles- Harkelroad (H), 15.86; 300 hurdles- Harkelroad (H), 41; 4×100- Elyria (Benton, Frost, Lucky-Baker, Williams), 43.9; 4×200- Bellevue (Hundley, McPeak, Francis, Pierce), 1:31.25; 4×400- Elyria (Jayvion Benton, Tayvion Benton, Barbee, Shipman), 3:33.4; 4×800- Edison (Schaeffer, Coon, Romell, Lambert), 8:22.86; High jump- Joey Holida (Wi), 6-4; Vault- Rhodes (N), 14-0; Long jump- Dorian Holida (Wi), 20-5.25; Shot- Aicholtz (Wi), 51-7.5; Discus- Zirkle (W), 157-1.

Girls

1. Huron 91.5; 2. Edison 83; 3. Bellevue 82; 4. Elyria 73; 5. Willard 61.3333; 6. Margaretta 53.3333; 7. Sandusky St. Mary CC 49; 8. Clyde 44; 9. Norwalk 43.5; 10. Lutheran West 37; 11. Wauseon 36; 12. Monroeville 8.33333.

100- Farris (El), 13.08; 200- Farris (El), 27.08; 400- Robinett (C), 1:02.85; 800- Robinett (C), 2:26.1; 1600- Groppe (L), 5:30.77; 3200- Moser (H), 11:52.32; 100 hurdles- Reesman (B), 16.2; 300 hurdles- Geretz (N), 48.88; 4×100- Elyria (Ward, McClinton, Beckett, Farris), 51.4; 4×200- Elyria (Beckett, Thornton, McClinton, Farris), 1:51.14; 4×400- Lutheran West (Norman, Mather, Groppe, Johnson), 4:18.11; 4×800- Edison (Schaefer, Chasney, Shover, Lesniak), 10:09.87; High jump- Golling (H), 4-8; Vault- Stimmel (Ma), 12-0; Long jump- Medina (Ed), 15-6.25; Shot- Black (H), 43-10; Discus- Black (H), 120-8.

