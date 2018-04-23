Bluestreaks suffer first loss

Archbold defeated Evergreen 9-2 Thursday, fell at Bryan 2-0 Friday, then swept Edon in a road doubleheader on Saturday.

Against the Vikings, Jeron Williams finished 2 for 3 with two runs batted in to lead the Bluestreaks. Kade Kern (2 for 3) and Brandon Miller (2 for 4) each had an RBI.

Bryson Taylor went five innings to get the win on the mound, allowing two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts. Bryce Hudik took the loss for the Vikings.

However, with the loss to Bryan, Archbold dropped to 3-1 in the league while the Golden Bears are sitting in the driver’s seat at 4-0.

After traveling to Swanton Monday, the Streaks will host Paulding Tuesday at 5 p.m.

