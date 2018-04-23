Wauseon softball earns two league wins

Harlee Floss came through with the game-winning hit in the bottom of the sixth inning as Wauseon stayed perfect in Northwest Ohio Athletic League softball with a 2-1 win at home against Patrick Henry Friday afternoon.

Floss singled to left, easily scoring Ally Tefft from third base. Tefft went from first to third on a bunt by cleanup hitter Christina Norman to get in position to score.

“We knew we could hit her, we just had to wait on her,” Wauseon coach Jen Croninger said of the Patrick Henry pitcher, Becca Johns. “We came through when I got it through to them that they needed to wait, and we listened.”

Patrick Henry put together back-to-back hits to take a 1-0 lead with two outs in the opening frame. Leah Johns found room on the left side, then she swiped second base. Chloe Seedorf followed with a hit, and Johns scored when the throw to the plate came in high.

The Indians wasted no time in matching the run. Alisa Shelt was hit by a pitch with one out, then Tefft drew a walk. Norman followed with a single that hit the bag at third and flew into the outfield grass in foul territory. Shelt came around and scored on the play.

Wauseon was looking for more, but Floss hit into a fielder’s choice with a shot to the shortstop to get Tefft at third.

Both pitchers and defenses were in control after that. The Patriots had a chance in the third, but Maddy Martinez came up with a catch in centerfield on a line drive and threw out a runner at second base. A bunt and a passed ball had a Patrick Henry runner at third with two outs in the fourth, but Juli Spadafore got a strikeout to end the threat.

“We challenged ourselves this season about our gloves and our arms on the throws being stedfast,” Croninger said of the defense her team played. “They’ve rose to the challenge and that’s what is going to win games like this.

“We knew their bats were going to be a challenge for us,” mentioned Croninger. “We had to come out with a strong defense.”

Spadafore finished with nine strikeouts and allowed five hits in getting the win in the circle.

“Juli, she’s pitching out standing right now,” added the Wauseon coach. “She’s hitting her spots well and her and Reagan are working well.”

Six players had a hit each for the Wauseon offense.

On Thursday, the Indians were also at home where they shut out Delta 11-0.

With Bryan’s loss to Archbold, Wauseon is now the lone unbeaten team in the NWOAL softball race.

