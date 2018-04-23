Evergreen softball earns a pair of league wins

In a wild game that wasn’t settled until the top of the seventh, Evergreen erased a deficit by sending 18 batters to the plate to finish with a crazy 21-11 Northwest Ohio Athletic League softball win Wednesday at Swanton.

Two singles and a walk quickly loaded the bases for the Vikings in the top of the seventh inning. Andrea Smithmyer came up and popped up to the second baseman and with her back turned to the infield once the play was made, Kennedy Keller scored on the play. Tori Fuller added a hit to drive in a run, which started the hit parade for the Vikings.

“I knew we were going to be able to hit the ball,” admitted first-year Evergreen coach Andy Langenderfer. “I wasn’t expecting the onslaught in the seventh inning. We’re a good hitting team. We’ve played some tough competition.”

Myra Kuszmaul drove in a pair of runs with a double, then she took third on a wild pitch. Grace Bryson laid down a bunt with the runner at third, and reached on a throwing error that allowed Kuszmaul to score.

Bryson later scored on an error as the Vikings moved ahead.

A walk and groundout ended the first time through the Evergreen order. They all batted one more time with two outs to take a big lead.

Keller reached on a dropped fly ball, plus Jamie VanLoocke and Kelsie Komisarek had singles. Smithmyer drew a walk, then Sara Myers drove in a pair of runs with a single. A wild pitch, error and single by Kuszmaul finished the offense for Evergreen.

“It was great to put all of it together,” added Langenderfer about the offensive attack.

Swanton took the lead by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the third. A walk, single, error and wild pitch started the frame, then hits by Alexis Bergman and Jessica Dohm drove in runs. Finding a spot on the left side, Haley Nelson rolled a hit through that side for a run, and Rachel Waszak came through with a two-run single near the same spot.

“We’re trying,” stated Swanton coach Joe Nye on the game and season. “I’m disappointed because I have some kids that really care. They’re upset because we didn’t finish it off.”

Evergreen cut the lead to 8-7 in the top of the fifth, however, Kylie Ulch gave the Bulldogs some room when she blasted a three-run home run to centerfield.

Kuszmaul drove in a run in the sixth to make the score 11-8 going into the seventh.

“We had a rough inning but we were able to keep our heads up,” noted Langenderfer about battling back. “We played hard and finished it out. Winning was a complete team effort.”

Courtney Couts had a two-run single as a part of a four-run second inning for the Vikings. They added two more in the third to take a 6-0 lead.

Kuszmaul finished with four hits for the Vikings. Komisarek added three hits. Dohm had three hits to lead the Bulldogs, while Nelson, Waszak, Ulch and Olivia Bergman all had two hits.

Swanton fell 9-4 at Bryan Thursday, but responded with 11-9 and 9-6 wins over Edgerton in a road doubleheader on Saturday.

Vikes add win over Streaks

A night after sending 18 batters to the plate in rallying past Swanton, the Evergreen softball team tallied five runs in the top of the seventh to come from behind, this time against Archbold, to win 11-7 in NWOAL action at Archbold’s Memorial Park.

Everybody contributed for the Vikings, and that was evident in the top of the seventh inning. Three quick singles by Myra Kuszmaul, Grace Bryson and Courtney Couts plated one run, and set up pinch hitter Tori Fuller, who delivered a two-run single that put Evergreen in front for good.

“It was great. They kept their heads up and they fought the entire time,” Evergreen coach Andy Langenderfer said of the win. “They never gave up. They knew what they needed to do. They pushed forward and gave us everything they had.”

A pop-up on a bunt did get the first out, but Evergreen wasn’t done. Jamie VanLoocke was put on base with an intentional walk, which brought up Kelsie Komisarek. Komisarek came through with a base hit, which plated another run. VanLoocke went to third on the single and she scored the last run of the inning on a groundout.

“This is a team that feeds off each other,” Langenderfer said of the seventh inning. “We get one hit, it turns into two and that turns into three. We’ve been doing a really nice job of chaining them together.”

For just the second time in the game, Archbold went in order in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.

“Nobody likes to lose, that’s for sure,” Archbold coach Andrea Thiel said afterwards. “Evergreen battled hard today. They executed better than we did today. We took the lead in the bottom of the sixth but they responded.”

The two teams traded the lead all game long. Archbold struck first, picking up three runs in the bottom of the first. An error and passed ball led to two runs, with Kaitlyn Beck driving in the third. Evergreen immediately came back with three in the top of the second, with Zoe VanOstrand plating two when she hooked a double down the leftfield line.

An RBI single by Kylie Sauder put the Streaks back ahead in the bottom of the frame.

Archbold had a 5-3 lead when the Vikings stepped up to hit in the top of the fifth. Kuszmaul drove in pinch runner Hannah Pennington with a single, then after a groundout the Vikings caught a break. A dropped third strike put Grace Bryson on base, and Courtney Couts delivered with a two-run single to put Evergreen back in front 6-5.

The Streaks had a chance to break the game open in the bottom of the inning. One runner was thrown out at the plate, and a pop-up with the bases loaded ended the threat.

“That hurts,” Thiel said of the inning. “When we have the bases loaded we have to get somebody across the plate. We couldn’t get it done and that’s all she wrote.”

“That was huge,” said Langenderfer. “We needed them to stay off the scoreboard to keep the game close.”

However, in the next inning, a two-run double to left by Alexa Wilson put Archbold ahead for the final time, 7-6.

Kuszmaul had three singles and a double to lead the Vikings at the plate. Couts added three hits and four RBIs. Sauder had three hits to lead Archbold.

Evergreen then defeated Cardinal Stritch 15-2 Friday and swept Lake in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Hannah Pennington of Evergreen, right, steals second as Kylie Sauder of Archbold looks to apply the tag during an NWOAL softball game Thursday. A day after defeating Swanton 21-11, the Vikings bested the Bluestreaks 11-7. Hannah Pennington of Evergreen, right, steals second as Kylie Sauder of Archbold looks to apply the tag during an NWOAL softball game Thursday. A day after defeating Swanton 21-11, the Vikings bested the Bluestreaks 11-7. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor

