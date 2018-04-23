Indians walk off Delta, 5-4

For the second time this season, Wauseon earned a walk off win in Northwest Ohio Athletic League baseball action. A little over a week after doing it to Swanton, the Indians fought back from a four-run deficit to defeat visiting Delta 5-4 Thursday.

The Panthers jumped on top early, racking up 10 hits and four runs through the first four innings.

In the top of the second inning four straight Panther singles, the last from Tristen Saeger, plated a run to put them on top. However, on Saeger’s RBI hit, Brady Wymer went too far around second and was tagged out for the first out of the stanza. Delta then put Wauseon in a bind as on a steal attempt from Saeger, Echler took the opportunity to come home for a 2-0 Panther lead.

That was all the Panthers would get, however, as Saeger was tagged out on the rundown and Logan Albring singled but was later caught trying to steal.

They added to the lead in the top of the third, beginning with a leadoff walk from Gabe Freeman. Cole Mattin followed with a single, then moved to second when the throw went to third in an attempt to get Freeman. A Jason Beverly RBI double made it 3-0, while Robby Arredondo’s fielder’s choice scored Mattin from third for a four-run difference.

“(Starting pitcher) Justus (Chapa) didn’t have his best stuff,” said Wauseon coach Trent Thomas of Delta’s hot start. “And they hit the ball. Down in their lineup, they were hitting line drives and using the whole field. Which was great for them.”

Rouleau’s ground out was the second out of the inning. Echler followed with an infield hit, but Arredondo was caught halfway between third and home and could not get back to the bag, ending the threat.

Arredondo, who got the start for the Panthers, sent the Indians down in order in the home half of the third. He allowed just one hit over the first three innings.

“To be honest with you, he threw a lot of off-speed (pitches) for strikes,” said Delta skipper Dammon Mattimore on Arredondo. “And Robby is a senior for us that’s mixed his fastballs. He mixes speeds for us.”

Delta had runners at the corners in the top of the fourth after Wymer’s single, Saeger’s fielder’s choice in which Wymer was out at second, and a base hit by Albring.

Attempting a similar play that they scored a run on in the second, this time the Indians were ready. Saeger tried to come home on a steal attempt from Albring, but he was gunned down at the plate to save a run. Then, a ground out ended the inning.

“Our base running,” said Mattimore on his offense’s struggles as the game went on. “We are going to work extensively only on base running. We’ve got some situations where, we should have scored a couple more runs at least there through the first four innings. It didn’t happen because of base running errors. But you got to give credit to Trent. He’s got a good ball club. And they took advantage of it (our errors) and they climbed back into it to win it tonight.”

Wauseon cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning.

With one gone, Gype got to second on a drop in the outfield, then Joey Shema was hit by a pitch. After a pop out, Sean Brock’s run-scoring single made it 4-1. Shema added a run when he came home on a wild pitch.

The Panthers put the ball in play in their half of the fifth, but it resulted in two ground outs and a lineout back to the pitcher.

“It could have been easy for us (to give up). We’ve kind of been struggling to score runs,” said Thomas on his team’s willingness to fight back. “Could have been easy for us to kind of shut down. We’re not making enough plays, and Justus didn’t have his best stuff. But I thought he pitched really well and got us some zeros to hang up there. They scored two in the second (and) two in the third. Then he hung a couple zeros on the fourth and the fifth.”

Wauseon got it to 4-3 on a RBI single from Shema in the bottom of the sixth.

Delta could not add any insurance runs in the next half inning, setting the Indians up with a chance to win it. They took advantage as Brock reached on an error, and after a strikeout, Zach Stipp doubled to right field to put the winning runs on second and third.

“Just coming up big,” said Thomas of Stipp’s hit. “(In a) pinch-hit role. We talk (to) all the guys, at some point your number’s gonna get called. Just a really, really nice swing. A really good approach, he tried to go to the right side which we talked to him all day about. That’s tough to do, and he stepped up and did a really good job.”

Connar Penrod cashed in with a base hit, scoring two to seal the walk off win.

Suffering from a lack of pitching depth, the Panthers decided to ride out Arredondo. To their credit, he had pitched a clean game up until that point.

“It was his game to lose,” stated Mattimore. “We stretched him a little bit there. Just because, it’s really the beginning of the season with all this (bad) weather that we’re getting. But, we are missing fly balls, they get a seeing-eye double up the line (in the seventh). Robby threw great tonight.”

Wauseon overpowers PH, 13-4

Wauseon got down 3-0 at home to Patrick Henry in NWOAL play Friday, but went on to outscore the Patriots 13-1 the rest of the way in a 13-4 victory. The Indians took advantage of 11 walks from PH pitching.

“We started putting the ball in play hard,” said Thomas of his team’s at-bats in the game. “That’s where we’ve been struggling. We just haven’t been on time.

“Again, we took advantage of their miscues too. Where other teams have been taking advantage of ours. We gave up a three-spot in the first inning because we missed fly balls and didn’t field the ball. So if we clean up defensively and start hitting the ball consistently, we’ll be ok.”

The big inning for the Indians was when they scored six in the bottom of the fourth.

Their first three batters reached on a pair of walks and an error at first base. After a pop out, Justus Chapa singled in a run to give the Indians a 6-4 lead. Levi Krasula followed with a bases loaded walk to bring home another run, and Zach Stipp’s sacrifice fly scored Sean Brock to push it to 8-4.

The final blow came from Carter Stump, who with the bases loaded, laced one to the outfield that was dropped to score three runs for an 11-4 advantage. Wauseon tacked on two more in the home half of the sixth to put it away.

A scary moment happened in the bottom of the third as Connar Penrod made it safely to first on an overthrow with the bases loaded scoring a run, but he seemed to turn his ankle on the bag and was carted off the field. Also serving as starting pitcher in the game, Brooks Gype came on in relief to get the win.

Gype went the final four innings, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out one to three walks. Kolton Holloway took the loss for PH.

“He’s thrown about 20 pitches all year. And we had to get him out there,” said Thomas of Gype. “(We) would have liked to have had him in a full warm-up, but you know Connar goes down with an ankle injury and he was next in line.

“I thought he pitched well enough to get by. Especially (when) we got the big lead, you just pound the zone and make them earn it.”

Despite the injury, Penrod finished 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

The Indians would split a home doubleheader on Saturday, falling to Perrysburg 2-1 but knocking off Lake 6-1.

Wauseon (3-1 NWOAL), after traveling to Liberty Center today, returns home to face league leading Bryan this Thursday.

Wauseon’s Joey Shema singles to bring home a run Thursday versus Delta in NWOAL baseball. The Indians would walk off the Panthers, 5-4. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Shema-RBI.jpg Wauseon’s Joey Shema singles to bring home a run Thursday versus Delta in NWOAL baseball. The Indians would walk off the Panthers, 5-4. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Delta pitcher Robby Arredondo took the loss despite being the only one on the hill for the Panthers Thursday against Wauseon. He went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits with four strikeouts. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Arredondo-pitching.jpg Delta pitcher Robby Arredondo took the loss despite being the only one on the hill for the Panthers Thursday against Wauseon. He went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits with four strikeouts. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Brooks Gype rounds third and heads home to score Wauseon’s first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Gype-rounds-third.jpg Brooks Gype rounds third and heads home to score Wauseon’s first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

