Archbold High School names new hoops coach

At Archbold’s Board of Education meeting Monday, the board approved a one-year supplemental contract for Joe Frank as varsity boys basketball coach for the 2018-19 school year.

Frank, who has been an assistant with the program for 34 years, takes over for longtime coach Doug Krauss who stepped down in March.

Although new to being the face of the boys basketball program, being in charge is something he is familiar with. Frank was Archbold’s softball coach for 15 seasons, retiring after the 2016 campaign with a 334-86 career record.

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_archboldlogo_blockA-2.jpg