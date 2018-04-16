Rough second inning dooms Panthers

One lopsided inning can a lot of times be the difference in the game, especially in high school baseball. That was the case Thursday afternoon as visiting Bryan sent 17 men to the plate in the top of the second inning, tallying 12 runs on 11 hits in what ended up being a 16-1 win over Delta in five innings in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play.

Delta starting pitcher Jason Beverly sent the Golden Bears down in order in the top of the first, then the Panthers attempted to dent the scoreboard themselves.

Gabe Freeman led off the home half of the second with a walk for the Panthers, however, he was nearly to second base on a pop up off the bat of Robby Arredondo and was doubled off. A ground out ended the inning.

In the aforementioned top of the second, the first 10 batters reached before Delta recorded an out. The big knock was a single by Alex Morr that scored three runs to extend the Bryan lead to 5-0. Morr moved to second on his hit when the throw went to third, and Nate Miller followed with a base hit that brought Morr home.

Three more singles, the last from Zac Nobis, scored Miller to make it a 7-0 game. The Panthers got their first out and saved a run on a fielder’s choice from Logan Clemens in which the throw home was in time.

However, a Brooks Brown RBI single made it 8-0, thus ending the day for Beverly. Kayden Kurth replaced him on the mound.

Bryan added four more on RBIs from Jake Spiess, Benny Roebuck, and Morr.

An RBI double by Nobis and a two-run home run for Clemens in the top of the third increased the margin to 15 runs. The Golden Bears closed out scoring for them with a run-scoring single from Drew Grimm in their half of the fourth.

After a pair of strikeouts to begin the bottom of the fifth, three consecutive Panthers reached in what was their final at-bats of the game. Logan Albring singled, Hunter Hamilton drew a walk, and Freeman’s single scored Albring to put them on the board.

The Bears outhit the Panthers 18-3, and on the defensive side, committed no errors to two by Delta.

Zach Pittman went the entire game on the mound to get the win, allowing a run on three hits while striking out five. Beverly took the loss for Delta.

While many players contributed offensively for Bryan, Morr led the way by going 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Freeman reached base three times for the Panthers, going 2 for 2 with a walk and an RBI.

The Panthers were at Rossford Friday where they picked up a 4-3 victory.

Delta is back home Saturday when they host Genoa for a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.

Delta head baseball coach Dammon Mattimore gives Kayden Kurth (9) the ball after he replaced Jason Beverly on the mound during Thursday's game with Bryan. The Panthers fell to the Golden Bears 16-1 in a contest that was stopped after five innings. Colin Rouleau of Delta lines a ball to the outfield that was caught in the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday against Bryan.

