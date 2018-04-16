Hudik pitches Evergreen past Wauseon, 3-2

Baseball can be such an easy game to play when your pitcher gets the ball across the plate, and Evergreen’s Bryce Hudik did just that Thursday. The junior threw a four-hitter and the Vikings got a couple key two-out hits as they scored a 3-2 come from behind win over Wauseon in Northwest Ohio Athletic League action.

It was the Vikings first win after dropping their first three on the season.

“The key today versus his last time out was strike one,” explained Viking coach Brian Nagy. “He got on top early, I believe in the first three innings there was only one batter where he didn’t throw a first pitch strike.

“It speeds the game up and keeps our fielders on their toes instead of their heels and it makes it a completely different game because when he gets ahead at strike one he has that change and curve he can throw to keep hitters off balance.”

The only runner Hudik allowed in the first three frames was when he struck out Everett Bueter leading off the game, and he reached first when Jack Krispin’s throw on the pitch in the dirt was wide.

From there, Hudik mowed down the next 10 Wauseon hitters.

Meanwhile, the Vikes got on the board in the bottom of the first.

Mason Henricks doubled to left, Hudik reached when his line drive to center was dropped for an error, and Krispin made amends for his error, with a run-scoring two-base hit to center giving Evergreen a 1-0 lead.

Indian starter Eric Parker eluded further damage, getting a grounder to third and two strikeouts to end the inning.

The Tribe finally got something started against Hudik in the fourth.

Justus Chapa singled to right with one down and went to second on a passed ball. Brooks Gype flied out, but Joey Shema reached on a two-out infield single to put runners at first and third.

Shema went to second on catcher indifference and Sean Brock made the most of that opportunity with a full count single to right to plate both runners and give Wauseon a 2-1 lead.

However, Evergreen came right back in the bottom of the inning to knot the score.

David Moore rapped a single to right with one down, moved to second on a ground out, then came home when Sam Lubinski’s twisting pop fly down the right field line fell just fair to tie the game.

Hudik got out of a jam in the sixth.

After hitting Chapa with a pitch and the Indian second baseman stole second, he walked Gype on a 3-2 pitch.

But Chapa took off for third and Krispin threw him out to help the Vikings escape trouble.

Evergreen put together the game-winning rally in the sixth after two were down.

Parker walked both Bryce Eisel and Lubinski, ending the day for the Indians’ righty.

Gype came on in relief but Adam Baumgartner’s short fly ball down the right field line fell for a hit that plated Eisel with the go-ahead run.

“The difference in both those hits with two strikes and two outs is that we put the ball in play,” said Nagy. “We didn’t take a called third which we have done earlier in the season, we put the ball in play and made someone get us out. I think somebody was looking out for us where those balls landed because we couldn’t have gone out and put them in a better spot where they landed.

“Give a lot of credit to their man on the mound as well. We had them on the ropes early and he pitched out of trouble. (Wauseon coach) Trent Thomas does a great job and keeps their kids staying focused. “

Hudik walked only one while striking out three.

Parker took the loss giving up six hits, walking only the two batters in the sixth and striking out four.

Krispin and Baumgarter each had a pair of hits to lead the Viking offense.

Vikings fall to Cadets

On Friday, the Vikings fell behind 5-0 due to some shoddy fielding in the first two innings against Hilltop, and couldn’t climb the mountain back in a 5-3 loss.

Two first inning errors around a base hit by Andrew Denton and a bunt single from Tyler Suboski scored one run.

Viking starter Bryce Eisel retired the next two Cadets on ground balls while not allowing another run, but Chase Masters brought home two more unearned runs with a grounder up the middle to make it 3-0.

Christian McKinney’s double down the left field line and Denton’s pop fly hit put runners at first and third with one out in the second for Hilltop.

Again Eisel got a second out with an infield pop, but consecutive boots on the next two plays allowed two more unearned runs to push the lead to 5-0.

Evergreen got one back in the bottom of the inning on Adam Baumgartner’s single to right, a walk, and David Moore’s RBI single.

Evergreen had a chance in the fifth to get a lot closer.

Mason Henricks opened the inning with a single, followed by a Cadet error and a walk to load the bases with no outs.

Josh Dowling’s fly to center looked as if it would score a run but Jacob Champion made a strong throw to the plate to cut down Henricks.

A wild pitch marked one run, but McKinney, who made the start for Hilltop, got out of further trouble with a ground out.

The Vikes again loaded the bases in the sixth on a hit by Moore and a couple of base on balls with one down, but McKinney got out of trouble with a pair of strikeouts to keep the score at 5-2.

Evergreen also loaded the bases in the seventh, scoring a run on a walk, Dowling’s base hit and an error on Collin Loeffler’s bouncer that scored a run but again could not cash in with a big hit.

Despite walking eight and giving up five Viking hits, McKinney came away with the win.

After giving up those five unearned runs in the first couple innings, Eisel breezed through the Cadets the last five innings without giving up a hit, but still took the loss.

The junior righty walked just one and struck out five.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

