Bluestreaks sweep Apaches in doubleheader

Archbold baseball stayed unbeaten Friday by sweeping a home doubleheader against non-league foe Fairview. The Bluestreaks took the first game 7-0, then won game two 12-2.

Archbold struck first in game one, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first.

Their first two batters reached as Nic Rodriguez beat the throw to first for an infield single and Jeron Williams drew a base on balls. After a flyout, Kade Kern singled to score Rodriguez, then he made it to second on the throw from the outfield. This allowed Gabe Petersen’s double to plate a pair of runs, making the score 3-0 in favor of the Streaks.

They added another on a Rigo Ramos blooper that plated Petersen.

Bluestreak starting pitcher Brandon Miller struggled with command early as he walked two and hit a batter in the first two innings, however, he would regroup every time. In the top of the second after hitting Fairview’s Caleb Frank and walking Austin Bostater, Miller struck out the next three to end the threat.

The Streaks made it 5-0 in the bottom of the inning when Jeron Williams scored on a wild pitch.

Archbold’s Travis Ziegler led off the home half of the fourth with a base hit, then he was replaced by a pinch runner, Trevor Rupp. A ground out moved Rupp to second, followed by a Jeron Williams bloop single that advanced him to third. The Streaks got the better of the Apache defense as when Jeron Williams tried to steal second, Rupp successfully beat the throw home to push the lead to 6-0.

The final tally was reached in the bottom of the fifth on Rodriguez’ bases loaded sacrifice fly that scored Ramos.

In the second game, Fairview starting pitcher Hunter Fritch could only record one out before he was pulled in favor of Bostater. Rodriguez led off the bottom of the first with a walk, then T.J. Rice’s double scored him for the early lead. Bryce Williams was next and grounded out, but Petersen’s RBI single gave the Streaks a 2-0 advantage.

Miller doubled to left center and Holden Galvan was hit by a pitch to load the bases with just one out. A wild pitch scored Petersen, followed by Mitch Grosjean’s single and an error that allowed him to get to second, scoring two more to push it to 5-0.

This ended the day for Fritch, as Bostater came in and struck out the next two. On the other side, Fairview dented the scoreboard for the first time in either game in the top of the second.

Bostater got the Apaches started by reaching on an error, then he advanced on a wild pitch. Following a strikeout and ground out, Frank singled him home to cut it to 5-1.

However, the Streaks would get that run back in the bottom of the inning on Bryce Williams’ RBI single. They then proceeded to slam the door on the Apaches.

The day before, Archbold won a slugfest over Patrick Henry in NWOAL play, 20-10. The Streaks trailed 7-1 through the top of the second, but outscored the Patriots 19-3 from that point on.

An 11-run bottom of the fifth gave them the 10 run lead they needed to end the game early per the OHSAA run rule.

Jeron Williams paced the Bluestreak offense as he went 3 for 3 with five runs batted in. Miller and Kern each added three RBIs.

Rice earned the win on the mound for the Streaks, while Kolton Holloway took the loss for the Patriots.

Archbold next hosts Evergreen Thursday, Holgate Friday, and is at Edon for a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Archbold’s Brandon Miller was the winning pitcher for the Bluestreaks in the first game of a doubleheader against Fairview Friday. The Streaks won game one 7-0 and game two by a final of 12-2. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Miller-fires-pitch.jpg Archbold’s Brandon Miller was the winning pitcher for the Bluestreaks in the first game of a doubleheader against Fairview Friday. The Streaks won game one 7-0 and game two by a final of 12-2. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Cory Erbskorn of Archbold singles in the bottom of the first inning during the opening game Friday. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Erbskorn-base-hit.jpg Cory Erbskorn of Archbold singles in the bottom of the first inning during the opening game Friday. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Jeron Williams of Archbold comes across the plate to score a run in a doubleheader against Fairview Friday. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Jeron-Williams-scores.jpg Jeron Williams of Archbold comes across the plate to score a run in a doubleheader against Fairview Friday. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010