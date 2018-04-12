Wauseon tennis splits matches with Southview, Maumee Valley Country Day

Wauseon boys tennis fell to Sylvania Southview 4-1 Monday, but bounced back with a 4-1 win over Maumee Valley Country Day School on Tuesday.

Versus MVCDS, the Indians swept the singles portion of the competition and went 1-1 in doubles play.

Tristan Uribes was victorious 6-0, 6-1 in first singles; Evan Kost won 6-1, 6-2 in second singles; and Conner Hicks won 6-2, 6-3 in third singles.

Wauseon’s first doubles team of James Allan and Sam Frank earned a 6-2, 6-2 win.

The Indians next host Ayersville today, Archbold Friday, before heading to the Van Wert Tennis Invitational on Saturday.

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Indian-logo-4.jpg