Evergreen baseball falls to Bryan, 7-4

BRYAN – Seven good innings will usually win a high school baseball game. Evergreen played six really good ones against NWOAL title contender Bryan.

Unfortunately for the Vikings, a defensive meltdown in the second led to five unearned runs as the Golden Bears scored a 7-4 come from behind victory in the opening night of league play Monday.

Evergreen jumped on Bryan starter Dom James right away in the first.

Mason Henricks led the game off with an infield single and Bryce Hudik followed with a base hit to give the Vikes a scoring chance.

James almost got out of trouble, getting the next two hitters on infield pop ups, but Adam Baumgartner got a big two-out hit to score the Vikings first run.

After a walk, Sam Lubinski added to the lead with a single to left that plated two more, giving Evergreen a 3-0 lead.

Bryan answered right back in the bottom of the inning as Nate Miller and Eli Tressler rapped back-to-back doubles off Viking starter Dave Moore to score one run.

A one-out single from Zac Nobis chopped into the lead by one more to make it 3-2 after an inning.

Again it was Henricks and Hudik with one-out back-to-back singles in the second to put runners at first and third, and Jack Krispin’s fly ball doubled up the score at 4-2.

Then came the Vikings fateful bottom of the second.

An error and Miller’s second hit of the day made it 4-3.

Tressler’s line drive to left was dropped for another error, and a throwing error on Logan Clemens’ easy grounder to first tied the game.

A Nobis hit and a throwing error put Bryan up 6-4 before Connor Lemons’ fly ball marked the final tally of a five run frame, all of which were unearned.

After the first two innings, the Vikings never really got anything going against James or Nobis who came on in relief for the save.

The same could be said for the Bears as Moore went through the third and fourth unscathed, and Bryce Eisel threw two shutout innings in relief for Evergreen.

For the game the Bears had nine hits, including three from Miller.

Evergreen accumulated eight hits, three by Henricks.

Only two of the seven runs given up by Moore were earned, while all four that James allowed were earned by the Vikes.

