The Archbold baseball team won 12-6 at Ayersville Friday, then by that same margin at Elmwood on Saturday.

Rigo Ramos earned the win on the mound against Ayersville, allowing a run on three hits with five strikeouts over four innings. Brandon Miller was the winning pitcher for the Blue Streaks Saturday.

Against the Pilots, Nic Rodriguez (3 for 4) and Kade Kern (2 for 4) each drove in three runs. Rodriguez then went 2 for 5 with four RBIs against the Royals.

