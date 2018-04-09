Wauseon boys tie for third at Bobcat Invitational

BOWLING GREEN – The Wauseon boys tied for third and the girls finished fifth at the Bobcat Invitational track and field meet Friday at Bowling Green.

The boys tied for third with Bellevue at 43 points, while the girls were fifth with 37.5 points. Liberty-Benton swept both the boys and girls meets.

Kyle Zirkle led the Wauseon boys with wins in the shot put and discus. He won the shot with a throw of 48 feet, 4 inches, and was first in the discus with a throw of 135 feet, 5 inches.

Xavier Torres was runner-up in the long jump for the Indians with a leap of 20 feet. The boys 4×800 meter relay team of Joshua Lowry, Owen Newlove, Michael Cheezan and Kyle Vernot was runner-up as well.

On the girls side, Wauseon’s Allison Smith took first in the 100 meter dash. In addition, she was second in the long jump.

Bobcat Invitational

Boys

1. Liberty-Benton 57; 2. Fremont Ross 44; 3. Wauseon, Bellevue 43; 5. Defiance, Bowling Green 36; 7. Findlay 20.

4×800- Defiance ‘A’ (Howerton, Moats, Bronson, Mendenhall), 8:35.47; 100- May (L), 11.12; 1600- Mendenhall (D), 4:38.9; 110 hurdles- Risner (L), 15.29; 4×200- Bellevue ‘A’ (Hundley, McPeak, Holmer, Pierce), 1:34.98; High jump- Poling (L), 6-2; Long jump- Poling (L), 20-4.75; Shot- Zirkle (W), 48-4; Discus- Zirkle (W), 135-5.

Girls

1. Liberty-Benton 58.5; 2. Fremont Ross 57.5; 3. Bellevue 44; 4. Napoleon 41; 5. Wauseon 37.5; 6. Defiance 36; 7. Findlay 30.5; 8. Westerville South 18; 9. Bowling Green 5.

4×800- Defiance ‘A’ (Moening, Morales, Crites, Soukup), 10:27.82; 100- Smith (Wa), 13.28; 1600- Soukup (D), 5:43.57; 100 hurdles- Reesman (Be), 16.8; 4×200- Fremont Ross ‘A’ (Moses, Rapp, Elkins, Lindsey), 1:57.49; High jump- DeRodes (FR), 5-0; Vault- Rickenbacher (L), 11-0; Long jump- Parker (Fi), 16-9.25; Shot- Vogel (Be), 35-7; Discus- Ashbaugh (N), 113-6.

Girls take fifth