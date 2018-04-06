Birds fall to Locos in wild one

A back-and-forth game got even crazier in the seventh inning when a combined nine runs were scored as visiting Montpelier rallied for an 11-9 win against Pettisville in Buckeye Border Conference softball Thursday afternoon.

Heading into the final inning, Pettisville was clinging to a 6-5 lead.

That quickly changed when the Lady Locomotives pushed across five runs in the top of the seventh before Pettisville could record an out. With runners already on second and third, Sarah Higbie hit a ball past first base to bring in a run. Keiylee Bentley added a run-scoring hit to put Montpelier ahead 7-6.

“You could tell they were going to put the bat on the ball,” Pettisville coach Kendra Stahl said of Montpelier’s offense. “I knew no lead was safe. When they got the first couple hits, I went out and talked to them.”

The Locos continued to tack on runs. With runners on the corners, Bentley took off for second base. With the throw going to the bag, Brookelyn Dye, who was stationed at third, took off and scored the third run of the inning.

Courtney Pease put a ball in play that led to a run scoring on an error for a 9-6 game. Pettisville did get an out, but before the Blackbirds could get out of trouble, both Pease and Rheanna Stoy scored on wild pitches to make the score 11-6 heading into the bottom of the inning.

“This is the first of the year, there was some pressure,” Stahl said of her young team holding onto a small lead late. “There is pressure to pitch well and to make plays. We just couldn’t quite execute that.”

Pettisville didn’t go down without a fight in the bottom of the inning. Starting right away with leadoff hitter Sami Tilley, who doubled to start, the Birds battled back. Tilley advanced to third and scored on a hit by Starr Kessinger.

“It takes someone to start it,” Stahl mentioned of the rally in the bottom of the inning. “Once you get one going, you never know what happens, like they did.”

Brittney Sauder also reached base, but Pettisville was running out of chances after a strikeout and groundout. Kenzi Morgan blooped in a pair of runs with her ball that just reached the outfield, but with the game down to an 11-9 count a strikeout ended the threat and the game.

The teams went back-and-forth with the lead all afternoon. Pettisville struck for a quick 2-0 lead in the first, however, Montpelier answered with two runs in the third and fourth frames to go up 4-2. Pettisville countered with two in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Tilley had two singles and a double to lead the Pettisville attack. Sauder also had three hits – all singles.

The Birds fell to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the BBC.

Pettisville's Starr Kessinger throws a ball back in Thursday against Montpelier in softball action. The Blackbirds fell to the Locomotives, 11-9.

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

