Indians earn first win

Wauseon baseball scattered 12 runs on seven hits in a 12-4 win at Cardinal Stritch Monday. It was their first win of the season in only their second game.

Leading the Indians on offense was CJ Moser who went 1 for 4 with a pair of runs batted in.

Eric Parker earned the win on the mound. He went five innings, allowing four runs on four hits with a strikeout and two walks.

Wauseon (1-1) is at Bowling Green today, hosts Pettisville Friday, then travels to Lake for a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

Streaks shut out Cadets

The Archbold baseball team shut out Hilltop on the road Monday, 10-0, in a game that went five innings per the OHSAA run rule.

Leading the Bluestreaks offensively was Bryce Williams who went 2 for 4 with three runs batted in. Trevor Rupp (3 for 3) and Rigo Ramos (1 for 1) had two RBIs apiece.

Bryson Taylor picked up the win on the mound as he went four innings, allowing no runs and no hits while striking out six. Ramos also pitched a scoreless frame in which he struck out the side.

Archbold (2-0) next is at Ayersville Friday and Elmwood on Saturday.

Delta nipped by Northview

Delta fell to Sylvania Northview 2-1 in non-league baseball Monday.

The Panthers dropped to 1-1 on the season following the loss.

Leading the way for Northview was Ben Boyers who went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Robby Arredondo finished 2 for 3 for the Panthers.

Delta is at Swanton today in a non-league matchup, then they travel to Otsego Saturday at 11 a.m.

Wauseon tennis edges O-G

Wauseon swept the singles portion of the competition in a 3-2 win over Ottawa-Glandorf in boys tennis Monday.

Tristan Uribes won 7-5, 6-2 in first singles for the Indians; Evan Kost was victorious 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in second singles; and Conner Hicks won 6-3, 6-2 in third singles.

Wauseon is at Rossford today at 4:30 p.m. and hosts Van Wert Saturday at 1 p.m.