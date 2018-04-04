Indians take down Bombers, 10-0

With it being the season opener for Wauseon softball, it came as no surprise that it took a couple innings for their offense to take off. But once they settled in, the Indians put up a bevy of runs and got a solid effort in the circle from Juli Spadafore as well, defeating Edon 10-0 in six innings Monday afternoon.

“Something with the weather too, we haven’t had a chance to get out a lot,” said Wauseon coach Jen Croninger, referring to the multiple rainouts the team had last week. “It was one of those things where, we had to warm up our bats and warm up our gloves. Just to make sure we were ready. But once we did, I was very impressed with our bats and even our fielding too, when they came back with their bats. We stayed steadfast, and we stayed on top of them. And Juli (Spadafore) had a heck of a game with this cold. So, we’ve got to give props to her too.”

The Indians scraped out a run in the bottom of the second inning on a sacrifice fly that plated Christina Norman.

Then, after Spadafore struck out the side in the top of the third, the offense responded with four runs on four hits.

Alisa Shelt got Wauseon started with a leadoff walk, allowing two runs to score when Ally Tefft followed with a home run. Norman kept the line moving with a base hit, then another home run, this time off the bat of Spadafore, made it 5-0 in favor of the Indians.

“I think that just takes time with what we’ve done in practice with the girls,” said Croninger on her batters being able to adjust to a pitcher. “Just taking rep after rep. I mean, you have to practice it to actually put it in play between the fences. They really came through tonight.”

Wauseon’s offensive flurry also pushed Bomber starting pitcher Shalyn Mason out of the game after 2 1/3 innings.

Edon got a leadoff double from Mason in the top of the fourth, but after a strikeout, she was caught in a rundown and Spadafore got the next hitter to pop up ending the threat.

The Indians continued their onslaught in the home half of the fourth, once again with one out. Payton Albright reached on an infield single, then after a ground out, Tefft’s single scored Albright. Norman then drilled what ended up being a single to the wall in center, scoring Tefft to put the score at 7-0 after four innings.

Wauseon added a run in the fifth, then the umpires ended the game per the OHSAA run rule when the Indians tacked on two more in the bottom of the sixth.

Among the runs in the sixth was a home run from Tefft, her second of the game. She finished the game 3 for 4 at the plate with four runs batted in. The Indians as a team racked up 15 hits.

“Ally is definitely seeing the ball this year,” noted Croninger. “Along with all the girls. We’ve worked a lot over fall and winter of seeing the ball. I think that’s something that we needed to improve on and they all agreed.”

Spadafore went the entire game in the circle to get the win, surrendering three hits and striking out 11.

Wauseon travels to Lake Thursday, hosts Pettisville Friday, and is at Tinora Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.

Ally Tefft of Wauseon smashes a home run at home versus Edon Monday. The senior finished with a pair of home runs to lead the Indians to a 10-0 victory. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Tefft-2-run-homer.jpg Ally Tefft of Wauseon smashes a home run at home versus Edon Monday. The senior finished with a pair of home runs to lead the Indians to a 10-0 victory. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Christina Norman of Wauseon slides safely into second base in the bottom of the second inning against Edon Monday. She finished 3 for 4 on the day with an RBI. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Norman-slides-to-second.jpg Christina Norman of Wauseon slides safely into second base in the bottom of the second inning against Edon Monday. She finished 3 for 4 on the day with an RBI. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Harlee Floss of Wauseon reaches on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the fifth inning. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/04/web1_Floss-into-fielder-s-choice.jpg Harlee Floss of Wauseon reaches on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the fifth inning. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

