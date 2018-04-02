Natalie Koenig excels in first season at Grand Valley State University

Wauseon native Natalie Koenig transferred from Ursuline College in Ohio to Grand Valley State University in Allendale, MI. after last year to continue her college basketball career. As it turns out, the move paid off.

In her first season in a Laker uniform, Koenig blended seamlessly into the Laker starting five, getting the nod in all 33 games played this season. The junior helped GVSU to a 26-7 overall record and a 16-4 mark in conference play, while propelling the Lakers into their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, and also earning All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Second Team and GLIAC All-Tournament Team honors in the process.

She averaged 11.5 points per game and led the squad with 119 assists on the season, playing 29.9 minutes per game. She sank 59 threes on the season and her 37.3 percent mark from beyond the arc was tops on the team. Against top-ranked Ashland on Feb. 15, Koenig tallied a season-high 26 points as the Lakers took the top team in the nation into overtime.