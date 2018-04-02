Doug Krauss steps aside at Archbold

The Archbold boys basketball program will likely still be successful in the years to come, just under new direction. That is because head coach Doug Krauss recently decided to step down after 34 seasons in charge of the program.

The decision came in the days following the Bluestreaks’ heartbreaking 39-36 loss to Columbus Africentric in a Division III regional final. While it was not an easy decision, Krauss is at ease with it.

“I’m not sure if there’s ever a right time, as I will miss the players. And we have a bunch of good kids coming back,” said the veteran coach. “Going into the season, it was on the back of my mind that this might be my final season.”

Krauss leaves the program he has led since 1985, amassing a record of 561-219.

But the biggest takeaway from his time at Archbold will undoubtedly be the relationships formed.

“I was fortunate to be able to be the head coach of a great program, working with a staff that was fun to be around (all of us being there 34 years speaks volumes about our friendship and our dedication to our athletes),” said Krauss. “We had the fortunate opportunity to work with great young men, who worked hard, and sacrificed for the good of the team. Also, the community’s support throughout the years has been awesome.”

Krauss led the Bluestreaks to five state final fours, including last season, and one state runner-up finish. The Streaks also won 17 Northwest Ohio Athletic League titles under Krauss.

“I always enjoyed the challenge of taking a group of guys and making them into a team,” he said. “From individuals to a group that believed in each other, and supported each other on and off the court. I will fondly remember our players who gave it their all.

“As far as other memories that stick out, getting to the Final 4 with different teams will always be remembered. (I) will also remember our big games versus Wauseon -those were fun, and also our games versus PH when my brother (Dave Krauss) was coaching there -those games were interesting/intense.”

Although he will no longer be running things, Krauss does not expect the program to take a step back.

“This program was strong when I had the opportunity to take over back in ‘85, and it is still going well at this point,” he said. “We have good players coming up through the ranks. I’d say it was a privilege to coach here, and will be fun to continue to support the Bluestreaks in the future.”

A culture of winning has been established for Archbold boys basketball, and Krauss deserves credit for that.

Veteran coach leaves winning legacy

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

