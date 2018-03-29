Wauseon baseball falls to Defiance in extra innings

DEFIANCE – With all the scoring taking place in extra innings, Wauseon came up short at Defiance Monday as the Bulldogs walked off the Indians 5-4 in nine innings to open up the baseball season.

The Indians grabbed a 4-0 lead in the top of the eighth, but the Bulldogs responded with a four-spot in the bottom half of the inning to send it to the ninth.

In the ninth, a bases loaded grounder allowed the winning run to cross the plate.

Justus Chapa started the game on the mound for the Indians, going seven innings and scattering four runs on five hits with three strikeouts. However, Eric Parker took the loss despite pitching just 1 2/3 innings.

Logan Andonian was the winning pitcher for Defiance, finishing with 10 strikeouts.

Pacing the Wauseon offense was Zach Stipp who went 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs batted in.

