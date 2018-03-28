Wauseon girls determined to be successful

Mike Colon, third-year coach of the Wauseon girls track and field program, is happy with the talent he has back for the 2018 season.

“One of our strengths this year will be our returning athletes,” he said. “We have a large number of returning letter winners. As a team, the girls are coming together with a focused and directed plan for the season. Their determination for another successful season is evident in their daily workouts.”

Notable returnees for the Indians include Samantha Aeschliman and Hannah Richer. Aeschliman won a Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship in the 1600 meter run, while Richer was the league champion in the 3200m.

Also returning are Megan Carroll, Ashtyn Falor, Avery Giguere, Karli Penrod, Keyarra Gorsuch, Alexandria Gray, Jessica Perez, Alyssa Russell, Amanda Wendt, Macey Coronado, Paige Smith (sophomore), Paige Smith (freshman), Rylee Campbell, and Sydney Zirkle.

There are also many newcomers to the squad, including Sanony Agulair, Greta Alfert, Madison Baugh, Josie Callan, Zarhea Carroll, Laurel Garbers, Sierra Gault, Daisy Giguere, Bailey McGuire, Emily Parker, Leanne Pownall, Alyssa Ramos, Delanie Roush, Briley Rupp, Sarayna Russell, Chaney Sigg, and Mallorie Strauss.

“The areas of weakness that we will have to work through is our youth,” said Colon. “We lost some very talented young ladies and we will be looking for the new additions to find their place and do their part to assist the team.”

The Indians will be without departed letter winners Amanda Hammontree, Audry Lane, Halen Mealer (regional placer), Aliza Dauterman (regional placer), and Brooke Renfer.

But their coach is confident in the state of the team heading into the season.

“We are looking forward to our returning young ladies leading by example and driving the team to a successful season,” said Colon. “Our freshmen girls will fit in very nicely. I know there are some very talented girls in the league and we look forward to the competition this season.”

In terms of the league race, the Indians feel they can duplicate and perhaps surpass last year, a season in which they were league runners-up.

“The league is tough competition, as always,” said Colon. “I will look to my girls to make their presence known as the season progresses, and we will as always bring our best. I think the girls as a team will be able to compete at the level that Wauseon Track and Field program has become accustomed.”

The Indians open the season with a home tri-meet versus Evergreen and Tinora this Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Wauseon's Hannah Richer runs in a relay event during a meet last season. She is back for the Wauseon girls track and field team this season.

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

