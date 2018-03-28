Streaks with high hopes for upcoming season

The Archbold track and field team is coming off a season in which they swept the Northwest Ohio Athletic League meet. They hope that success carries over to the 2018 season.

“This is a unique year,” said head coach Dina Gladieux. “Our girl numbers are down but the quality of these athletes is very nice. When frustration from the lack of numbers set in, I had to remind myself that Pettisville tied us for the regional title last season with six girls. As coaches, we have set the standards high for these young ladies and I am anxious to see how they compete.

“On the boys side, we have a lot of potential entering this season, and I am very anxious to see what we will do. It will be a very exciting season….frustrating when it comes to the tourney trail because the girls and boys will not be competing on the same days (boys are D-II and girls are D-III), but I am looking forward to a fun season.”

The boys team has many letter winners returning.

Back for the Blue Streaks are Brian Ball (throws); Shane Bechtel (PV/sprints); Noah Blankenship (sprints); Cam Collins (LJ/sprints); Caden Garrow (mid-distance); Deven Girdham (hurdles/sprints); Brendon Johns (distance); Daniel Nieves (mid-distance); Sam Petersen (sprints); Brock Ranzau (PV/sprints); LJ Tijerina (sprints); Nick Waidelich (sprints); Mason Babcock (throws); Matthew Gladieux (throws); Clay Gerig (hurdles/sprints); Tony Grime (sprints)Kalieb Hanicq (hurdles); Mason Kinsman (distance); Brock Ranzau (PV/sprints); Gavin Seiler (sprints); Austin Wiemken (HJ) and Devin Witte (distance).

The Streaks have 12 freshmen boys out for the 2018 campaign, and four first-time upperclassmen.

Incoming freshmen are Skyler Day (sprints); Rudy Dua (throws); Andrew Francis (sprints/LJ); Nick Gilliland (mid-distance); Daniel Oyer (distance); Caleb Ranzau (sprints/PV); Josh Richer (throws); Austin Roth (mid-distance); Weston Ruffer (distance); Trey Theobald (mid-distance); Parker VonDeylen (HJ/sprints). The first time high school track participants are Josh Croy (11th grade – sprints); Trevan Kindinger (12th grade – sprints); Ben Oyer (10th grade- distance); Ben Richer (11th grade – sprints); Jonah Waidelich (12th grade – sprints); and Austin Wiemken (10th grade – HJ).

The notable loss for the Blue Streak boys was Jack Fisher, a three-time state placer in the 400 meter dash. Also lost are Levi Carmody (throws), Logan Garrow (distance), Elijah Esquibel (throws), Isaiah Esquibel (PV), Kegan Ott (sprints), Camden Warncke (throws), and Andrew Wyse (throws/mid-distance).

For both the boys and girls squads, experience is a positive for the upcoming season.

“We have a number of athletes returning with both indoor and outdoor state experience,” explained Gladieux. “Our athletes that have this experience have a huge desire to get back to the state level of competition, and they are working hard to attain their goals.”

Leading the list of returnees for the Archbold girls are state placers Gwynne Riley, Dakota Stamm, and Shylo Richardson. Stamm was runner-up in the 400m in 2017.

Other returning letter winners are Giulia Lee (PV/shot/sprints), Kennedy Miller (mid-distance), Natalie Roth (throws), and Lizzy Schmucker (distance).

There were also several girls that graduated with state experience. Gone are Emily Roth (state placer), Julia Lambert (state placer), Macey Rupp (state placer), Lexa Richardson (state qualifier), and Sydney Ranzau (state qualifier). The Streaks lose Morgan Miller and Maura Riley as well.

The girls team will add 12 freshmen to the squad, as well as four first-time upperclassmen.

Incoming freshmen are Chelsea Brenneman (LJ/sprints); Zoe Castillo (HJ/sprints); Delaney Garrow (mid-distance); Kiera Gensler (throws); Maggie Henry (throws/LJ); Camryn Hudson (Hurdles/mid-distance); Brittney Ramirez (mid-distance); Regan Ramirez (mid-distance); Kylie Sauder (distance); Olivia Smith (Hurdles/HJ/PV); Montana Stamm (distance); Adriana Thompson (throws). The first time high school track participants are Gabby Cox (11th grade – sprints); Rosalyn Flores (12th grade – distance); Keyndal Hudson (11th grade – distance); Iris Pena (11th grade – mid-distance). Gabby is a move-in from Montpelier and Iris is a move-in from Puerto Rico.

“Our female track athletes are down in number but our male track athletes is a little higher than previous years,” said Gladieux, speaking on potential weaknesses for the team. “There are so many options for young athletes these days they are spread very thin. When they get to high school it is time to make a choice, and track is often cut. We continue to work on strengthening our field events. For the girls, we lost a lot in the field events from Emily Roth (LJ), Sydney Ranzau (PV), and Macey Rupp (HJ). We are still trying to figure out our boys field events…but we should be able to count on some points from these events.”

Dakota Stamm of Archbold races to the finish in the girls 400 meter dash at the state meet last season. She was runner-up in that event. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/03/web1_Stamm-in-400.jpg Dakota Stamm of Archbold races to the finish in the girls 400 meter dash at the state meet last season. She was runner-up in that event. File Photo Deven Girdham is returning in hurdles for the Blue Streaks in 2018. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/03/web1_Girdham-wins-hurdles.jpg Deven Girdham is returning in hurdles for the Blue Streaks in 2018. File Photo

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

