Team depth a strength for Indians

Wauseon baseball did not have its best season last year, but they look to put their struggles in the rearview mirror.

“We look to rebound from a very disappointing 2017 season,” said veteran head coach Trent Thomas. “We only have 10 returning letter winners from last season, but the competition for positions is wide open. We look to return to (being) a competitive team in the NWOAL and also get back to our winning ways in a tough Division II District. We have learned many things from a tough season last year, and I am anxious to see how our team responds in 2018.”

Back for the Indians are Brooks Gype (honorable mention All-NWOAL), CJ Moser, Everett Bueter, Carter Stump, Justus Chapa, Eric Parker, Zach Stipp, Xavier Torres, Joey Shema and Trent Armstrong.

They will have to replace an all-league performer from a year ago, as Carter Bzovi was second team All-NWOAL. The Indians also lost Marcel Barajas, Kris Moebs, and Jacob Raabe.

Their strengths for the season include the 10 letter winners back and overall team depth. Top-end pitching and a late start to the season due to the basketball team’s success are weaknesses, according to Thomas.

Newcomers for the Indians are Gabe Hawkins, Levi Krasula, Trevor Rodriguez, Cody Figy and Sean Brock.

Wauseon has hopes of competing for a league title this season, but knows it will be tough.

“The NWOAL is so competitive top to bottom again this season,” said Thomas. “Archbold is clearly the team to beat, having most of their starters returning, and many if not all of their top pitching on a team that ran the table a year ago. Every game will be very difficult in this league, especially with all the other teams having so many of the top pitchers in the area. I think every team in the league has a very good number one pitcher and it could come down to who is able to throw on a given day. We hope to have an opportunity to be competing for a championship at the end of the league season.”

Brooks Gype on the mound for Wauseon in a game last season. He returns for the Indians in 2018. Justus Chapa of Wauseon makes a throw from third during a tournament game at Defiance last season. He is back for his senior season.

