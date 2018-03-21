Local boys receive all-state honors

The All-Ohio boys basketball teams were released by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association earlier this week.
In Division II, Austin Rotroff of Wauseon was selected first team All-Ohio. Wauseon head coach Chad Burt received coach of the year honors, leading the Indians to a 25-1 season.
Also for the Indians, Brooks Gype was honorable mention.
Bryce Williams of Archbold was selected second team All-Ohio in Division III.
Austin Rotroff of Wauseon gets around an Archbold defender while on his way to the basket in a NWOAL game this season. He was recently selected first team All-Ohio in Division II.
