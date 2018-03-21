Archbold aims to continue softball league title streak

If the Archbold softball team can make the necessary improvements as the season goes on, they should have a decent chance at repeating as Northwest Ohio Athletic League champions this season.

“Our goal is to be playing our best softball of the year as we approach tournament time,” said Archbold coach Andrea Thiel. “We will have a very challenging non-league schedule, which will help us prepare to defend our NWOAL title. It is going to take some time for us to fit all of the pieces together and to adapt to the new roles that several of our newcomers are being asked to fill. Our goal is to defend our NWOAL title and make a nice tournament run. It will take a group of young ladies that can maintain a strong focus through the ups and downs that come along the way, and who are committed and determined to work together for that to happen.”

Thiel says she likes the chemistry her team has, and that they are hard-working with a desire to get better every day.

Youth and inexperience at key positions are weaknesses for the Blue Streaks.

The most notable returnee for Archbold is junior Gabby Nafziger, who was first team All-NWOAL and honorable mention all-district a season ago. They also return Madison Roth (second team All-NWOAL), Faith Wyse (honorable mention All-NWOAL), Kaitlyn Beck (honorable mention All-NWOAL), Alexa Wilson, Leslie Simon, Chloe Schramm and Lacie Henry.

The Streaks will look to replace the production left behind by departed letter winners Alyssa Ziegler (first team all-league, second team all-district), Peyton Dickman (second team all-league, honorable mention all-district), and McKenna Towns.

Newcomers to the squad are Bralynn Blanton, Kaitlynne Wood, Grace Mayer, Kylie Sauder, Andee Grime, Alyssa McCoy and Jadyn Fenstermaker.

Archbold finished 15-9 last season, a season that ended in the district final.

They tied with Bryan for the NWOAL title with a 6-1 mark in league play. The Streaks look to make it 13 straight years of winning at least a share of the league crown.

“There will be some great competition in the NWOAL again this year as we attempt to defend the title,” said Thiel. “Several league teams return key players that will make each and every league opponent we face a tough test. I believe that there could be several teams fighting for the right to call themselves NWOAL champs at the end of the season, with Wauseon being at the top of that list.”

Archbold opens the season at Liberty-Benton at 5 p.m. Monday, March 26.

Archbold’s Gabby Nafziger lays down a bunt during a game last season. She returns for the Blue Streaks after being named first team All-NWOAL and honorable mention all-district in 2017. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/03/web1_Nafziger-sac-bunt.jpg Archbold’s Gabby Nafziger lays down a bunt during a game last season. She returns for the Blue Streaks after being named first team All-NWOAL and honorable mention all-district in 2017. File Photo

By Max Householder

