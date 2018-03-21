Expectations rise for Wauseon softball

Wauseon softball has loads of experience returning from a team that went 13-5 overall and 5-2 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League in 2017.

“We understand there is going to be pressure that comes with the talent we have returning, but we have a great group of girls who are competitive and hungry for what’s waiting for us this season,” said second-year coach Jen Croninger. “Everyone is stepping up their game and we have some newcomers who are also ready to achieve success. Our defense and offense are taking shape and we’re going to take it one game at a time to achieve our team goals.

“We have had a great preseason and are expecting great things from this group. We are really looking forward to a great season.”

The key strength for the Indians is simple: depth, depth, and more depth.

“The sheer depth we have coming back at the varsity level is astronomical,” said Croninger. “We have eight letter winners returning and (they) will provide for a veteran lineup. We have a steadfast infield, with tremendous experience under their belts. Maddy Martinez will be holding down centerfield once again and we will look to her to help our newcomers be ball-tracking machines just as she is in the outfield. We have a wide stable of pitchers with Juli Spadafore, Alisa Shelt and newcomer Macee Schang to set the tone. All have multiple years of experience and success in the circle, and each have their own special ‘something.’ Good pitching and good defense wins games and we are blessed to have both.”

The Indians have six all-league performers returning for the upcoming season.

Leading that group is Shelt who was first team All-NWOAL and honorable mention all-district. She posted a 1.46 earned run average in the circle, while hitting .435 with 12 runs batted in.

Ally Tefft returns after she was second team All-NWOAL a season ago. She hit .391 with 26 RBIs and five home runs.

Other notable returnees are Reagan Spadafore (honorable mention all-league), Harlee Floss (honorable mention all-league), Kyrin Grime (honorable mention all-league), Christina Norman (honorable mention all-league), Martinez and Juli Spadafore.

The Indians will have to replace departed letter winners Taylor Benschoter and Katie Couts.

“Having to fill a couple spots from graduation, communication and mental conditioning will be steps our newcomers will have to overcome very quickly,” said Croninger of her team’s potential weaknesses.

Newcomers for the Indians are Elena Pratt, Madison Henry, Payton Albright, Chelsie Raabe and Schang.

With all this talent returning, expect Wauseon to make a run at a league title this season.

“As I stated in the past and will continue to do, the NWOAL always has multiple threats and great competition. Last year we saw great competition between many league teams and it came down to the wire. We must prepare well physically and mentally to give ourselves a fighting chance every time we step into that diamond.”

Wauseon hosts Defiance to begin the season Saturday at 1 p.m.

